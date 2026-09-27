Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Cuts Ties After Pablo Torre’s Investigation Into Alleged Christian ‘Scam’

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has officially severed all ties with Life Surge, a Christian seminar organization facing intense public scrutiny over alleged predatory financial practices. Mazzulla’s decision comes in the immediate aftermath of an investigative report published by Pablo Torre on his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, in collaboration with Mother Jones reporter Kiera Butler.

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Mazzulla, who previously spoke at a Life Surge gathering in Portland, Maine, in September 2025, was slated to headline another event for the group on October 17 at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut. Speaking to The Boston Globe, Mazzulla confirmed that he has canceled his upcoming appearance and formally requested that the organization remove all promotional ties with him from its official website.

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“I’m always looking for partnerships to be able to share my faith,” Mazzulla said regarding his initial involvement with the group. “It was a platform I thought made some sense for us, and when this comes out, you take your stand and move forward.”

Mazzulla explained that Life Surge originally reached out to his representatives at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to book him on their national speaking circuit. However, upon learning of the investigative findings detailing how the organization operates, the championship-winning coach took immediate steps to distance himself completely.

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“Once these [allegations] came out, I just completely backed out of it,” Mazzulla stated. “I’m not showing up there and obviously don’t support any of the allegations or things that they’re accused of, and [I’m] moving forward.”

Addressing the broader fallout, Mazzulla emphasized that his primary concern is for the individuals who may have suffered financial harm due to the organization’s high-pressure sales tactics.

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“It’s an unfortunate situation, but my purpose is to use my platform for a positive impact on faith,” Mazzulla noted. “The risk you take is situations like this happen. The most important thing is to No. 1, focus on the people who were wronged and No. 2, do the best job you can authentically and morally and ethically to share your faith without negatively impacting people.”

Torre, who spent the past year unraveling the Clippers cap circumvention saga, collaborated with Butler to shed light on Life Surge’s business model. The organization reportedly bills its gatherings as faith-based financial literacy events aimed at helping attendees “create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom impact.”

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According to the Pulitzer-winning journalist, college football analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow was featured as one of Life Surge’s primary headliners with over 20 scheduled appearances. Like Mazzulla, Tebow is also re-evaluating his relationship with the platform.



He also announced that he is pausing his relationship with the organization while his team conducts an independent review.

While entry-level tickets are sold for $30 to $97, former attendees and investigators revealed that these introductory sessions primarily serve as high-pressure funnels to upsell participants into multi-day courses and mentorship packages priced from $10,000 to over $50,000.

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Central to the allegations are claims that Life Surge delegates third-party brokers who actively assist attendees in securing high-interest credit cards, home equity lines of credit, or retirement loans on-site to cover the five-figure fees.



The investigation highlighted numerous complaints filed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including accounts from vulnerable attendees and fixed-income individuals who reported incurring unmanageable debt after trusting the Christian branding endorsed by high-profile sports figures.

“I think the allegations are extremely, extremely serious, and it’s something that we take very seriously,” Tebow told reporters regarding the findings. “And so, for us, we’re having our team do an investigation, but also pausing our relationship until we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

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Life Surge has denied the accusations of predatory behavior, with its representative, Richard Lorenzen, stating that the organization “does not train its representatives to pressure customers into borrowing or taking on debt they cannot afford.”

In addition to Mazzulla and Tebow, Life Surge’s promotional materials have featured an array of prominent sports figures and entertainers over recent years, including Red Sox legend David Ortiz, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, actor Kelsey Grammer, and NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Russell Wilson.

While Life Surge continues to defend its practices, Mazzulla’s swift exit reflects a growing effort among featured speakers to protect their public platforms and stand against alleged predatory practices conducted in the name of faith.