Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Demand to NBA After Snoop Dogg’s Viral Commentary

After being the torchbearer and special correspondent for the Paris 2024 Olympics, NBC had another job for legendary icon Snoop Dogg. On Monday night, the rap mogul had a live microphone, but this time joined the broadcast as a guest commentator. His signature calm and laid-back energy, combined with an analogy that only he could derive, and the viewers thoroughly enjoyed.

Even Kevin Garnett was heavily invested and endorsed Snoop Dogg for more such roles. “Yooo NBC @nbc @peacock we need more of these snoop @snoopdogg commentary with Reggie millers @reggiewmiller31 … I love how snoop calling the games 😂😂… BRINGING A WHOLE OTHER THING THAT WAS MISSING… ORIGINALITY … 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽… MOREEEEE pls.. thx.. ight one ☝🏽.”

For the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers game, Snoop Dogg was at the desk with Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon. The 54-year-old has made a career out of living on the microphone, but nobody expected it would be such a laughing riot. One such instance for Kevin Garnett and everyone else was during Snoop’s narration of Steve Kerr’s ejection. The Celtic legend added the clip and re-shared it on his Instagram story with the caption, “Classic shh 😂😂.”

Kerr, who was upset by a series of officiating decisions, gave an animated reaction on the sidelines. It was during the fourth quarter, and the complaints to the officials gained him two technical fouls. It was Snoop’s moment to shine. “Uh-oh Steve, don’t get thrown out. Get him out of there! Get him out of there! Back him up GP (Gary Payton II),” Snoop said. “You’re in Inglewood Steve. That Arizona Wildcat done came out.”

At the end, he even roared like a Wildcat, which caught his colleagues by surprise, and they were laughing. Another instance was when Warriors star Jimmy Butler took the ball out of Kawhi Leonard’s hands. And you won’t believe how Snoop Dogg actually narrated that incident.

“Oh, good hands, good hands. They’ve been ripping him all day. Cookies and cream, they opened up a cookie shop on him!” This was in the third quarter and Miller, who was part of the team, even said, “I don’t know how I’m going to make it to the rest of the night.” The Pacers legend was caught off guard with the Cookies and cream analogy.

Amid the jokes, the rap mogul also kept it serious, as he called out Draymond Green’s unimpressive performance. The 35-year-old scored just 6 points and connected 2-8 shots and 0-6 from beyond the arc. Snoop was on commentary when Dray missed one three-pointer, which prompted him to say, “Draymond Green is taking a whole lot of three pointers tonight, I don’t believe he made any.” He added, “I’ve noticed, I’ve seen he’s open five,” Snoop Dogg, clearly noting that Green isn’t a shooter good enough to warrant tough guarding.

Snoop Dogg’s involvement led to a problem for Kevin Garnett

KG has not only watched Snoop on the TV screen but also hung out in real life. That’s why he knows the energy that a 17x Grammy Award-nominated artist can bring. Once the vibe matched on such a level that it led to poor performance from the Big Ticket. Kevin Garnett shared a hilarious story of partying with Snoop Dogg before a game in Toronto and how that led to his coach yelling at him.

Since the music mogul was performing in Toronto, KG and his crew decided to go to the concert. They ended up meeting Snoop and did not leave until the sun came out. Snoop Dogg said, “The sun came up. I looked out my window. These (guys) are still here, the sun is up.” KG added, “We played the Toronto Raptors at noon. Halftime, I’m leading the league in rebounds. I have no rebounds. Flip (Saunders) says, ‘You guys, Toronto Fans get to see you once. God damn, come here playing like sh*t. You motherf**kers hanging out with Snoop! You f*cking got Snooped!'”

KG did not specify which game this was or how it ended. But he doesn’t spend time with Snoop Dogg. That’s why he is making sure that the league and NBC can persuade Snoop to continue his analyst role for a few more games.