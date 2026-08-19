Celtics News: Reporter Pushes Back on Brad Stevens After Owner Addresses Jaylen Brown Trade

Bill Chisholm called it “a source of advantage.” A Celtics beat reporter thinks there is something else at play entirely, and the gap between those two versions of the same trade is where this story actually lives.

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Celtics writer Noa Dalzell posted on X, directly rejecting the ownership narrative around Jaylen Brown’s exit.

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She wrote on X, “It’s very clear that the Jaylen Brown trade was never about ownership wanting to cut costs.”

That single line does a lot of work. It reframes a trade the front office has spent weeks explaining partly through the lens of future financial flexibility, raising the question of whether the public explanation captures everything that went into the decision.

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Dalzell’s tweet followed Chisholm’s appearance on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, part of the station’s 24th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, where the owner defended sending Brown to Philadelphia.

“I truly believe we have the best front office in the NBA, and I think it’s a source of advantage for us every day. So I definitely have a level of trust in Brad and his team,” Chisholm said, then added, “You have to be a sociopath if you don’t worry a little bit about what other fans are going to think.”

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President of basketball operations Brad Stevens engineered the deal, sending Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George and four draft assets. Chisholm’s defense leaned on trust in that front office, not on-court fit.

That rationale traces to Stevens’ July 6 press conference. Paul George’s $54 million and Jayson Tatum’s $58 million would combine for roughly 70 percent of Boston’s 2026-27 cap. Brown’s own supermax deal, now on Philadelphia’s books, was set to reach $69 million by 2028-29.

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However, a different explanation circulated within a day or two of the trade. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd said two league sources, one an executive and one a scout, described Brown as someone who “suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room he’s in”.

Brown pushed back hard against that characterization. On a July 2 Twitch stream, he said, “I never told anybody, look, I’m the smartest person in the room. Now maybe I took it, but— let’s keep it a buck. In sports, no offense to everybody in sports, but the bar is f–king low.”

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A few weeks later, Jayson Tatum told kids at his own basketball camp, “I don’t want to be the smartest person in the room. I want to learn from somebody else,” a comment that spread fast online given how closely it echoed the language used against his former co-star.

Neither Tatum nor the Celtics have made an official statement connecting the two comments. Brown is now in Philadelphia alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, part of what one report called the 76ers’ new “Big 3”. Boston gains some financial breathing room, but Dalzell’s tweet shows one Celtics reporter isn’t accepting the front office’s version of why he’s gone.