Celtics’ One Weakness Excites Luka Garza as GM’s Al Horford Admission Creates Major Vacuum

If you’ve been looking for a sign that Luka Garza is about to enter his “main character” phase, look no further than Boston. With the Celtics’ frontcourt suddenly emptier than your fridge the day before payday, Garza just found himself in a situation juicier than a barbecue brisket. And he knows it.

“Obviously, the franchise speaks for itself—the winning and the history. I’m a big basketball junkie, so the chance to put on that uniform and play for the Celtics is attractive enough. But there’s a lot of opportunity, especially in the frontcourt and with the guys that we have. I think the front office and the coaches believe in me and what I can do, so I just saw that as really good for me at this stage in my career,” said Luka Garza, who now probably checks the Celtics’ depth chart before brushing his teeth each morning.

Let’s face it: Boston’s frontcourt right now … is what it is. Kristaps Porziņģis? Gone. Luke Kornet? Gone. And now, Al Horford is teetering on the edge of retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

GM Brad Stevens didn’t exactly write Horford’s retirement speech, but he sure flirted with it. “It’s hard to see Jrue go, it’s hard to see Kristaps go, Luke, Al—you know, it’s just been unbelievable people to have in our group and have added value. Hopefully, when they come back to Boston this year, it’ll be pretty special—the tributes to all of them.”

AD

Read that again. Brad said, “when they come back,” like he’s already planning the farewell montage with Sarah McLachlan music playing in the background.

And if that wasn’t enough to make Celtics fans sit up in a panic, Stevens previously said, “We made offers to both Luke and Al. We would’ve loved to have both of them back. I’d say that’s unlikely.” That’s corporate-speak for: “Don’t hold your breath.”

Even worse (or better, depending on your Garza stock), Stevens added, “I could probably talk about Al my whole press conference and not say enough. But I don’t want to speak in absolute terms until an ultimate decision is made.” Translation: Al Horford may be one beach chair away from retirement.

Warriors waiting in the wings

Not to be outdone, the Golden State Warriors are still lurking. According to Shams Charania, “He is reviewing multiple options, including the Warriors, the Lakers, but also retirement.” Even Bill Simmons got bold, saying on his podcast, “Horford’s going to Golden State… It’s happening.”

No deal yet, though. Why? Maybe Horford’s still checking Zillow listings in both San Francisco and Florida. Maybe he’s just enjoying making GMs sweat. Either way, Boston’s frontcourt is one polite retirement post away from needing name tags at practice.

With all that chaos, Luka Garza sees nothing but opportunity. The man has been buried deep behind Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid in Minnesota. Now? The lane is clearer than Route 1 at 4 a.m.

“I feel like I learned so much from my time in Minnesota from being around those type of guys, but I think it was time to find that opportunity to get on the floor,” Garza said. “In the limited opportunities I was able to get, I was able to show well… But for me, it was a priority to get somewhere where I could get more of those opportunities.”

Let the man eat! The Celtics signed him to a two-year deal, and with names like Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman, and rookie Amari Williams ahead of him, Garza might finally get the reps he’s been waiting for since 2021.

And if you’re wondering what exactly he brings to the table, he spelled it out: “Number one just the skill that I have more than anything is playing hard. That helps me and makes up for a lot of things that I don’t have… Offensively, I know that’s the side I have a lot of confidence in… just create good offense, good flow, whether it’s for myself or my teammates… screening, passing, whatever it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Basically, if hustle had a poster boy and ball movement had a wingman, it’d be Luka Garza.

via Imago Feb 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) reacts after making a three point shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Also joining Boston from the Timberwolves is Josh Minott, who, while less talked about, might sneak into a rotation spot. “I’d say just, this Summer I feel like I have the opportunity to help win. Simple as that,” he said. The Celtics’ message to him? “Nothing’s given. Everything’s earned. Don’t expect anything.” It’s like the NBA version of “there’s food at home.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Minott brings length, defensive energy, and the underdog mentality. And as he once showed with 13 points and 8 boards in 21 minutes vs the Clippers, when the opportunity knocks, he opens the door with both hands. If Luka Garza is ever going to get his NBA moment, it’s now. And he knows it. “I think the front office and the coaches believe in me… I just feel like that’s a strength of mine that I’ve been able to show in the times that I’ve had,” he said.

This is the Celtics’ one real weak spot. No matter how much Jayson Tatum cooks (Achilles tear and all) or how Jaylen Brown bounces back from last season’s playoff nosedive, this frontcourt needs a glue guy. A grinder. A guy who dives for loose balls like his rent depends on it. Luka Garza is ready to be that guy. And with Horford possibly retiring to sip coconut water on a tropical beach, the vacuum is real—and Garza is already doing wind sprints to fill it.