Celtics Owner Urged To Avoid Discontent As Boston Quietly Cut Ties With Fan Favorite

The Boston Celtics officially belong to Bill Chisholm. The longtime franchise steward, Wyc Grousbeck, will no longer serve as governor. The NBA Board of Governors was recently informed that Chisholm, not Grousbeck, will assume the title moving forward, despite an initial plan for Grousbeck to hold the role through 2028. The reason? League ownership rules. Grousbeck’s final stake fell below the 15% minimum required to retain the title. He’ll remain CEO and serve as an alternate governor alongside Aditya Mittal, helping run day-to-day operations.

But this is more than just structure. In Boston, legacy isn’t lip service. And with this subtle but seismic shift at the top, one question looms for fans across New England: will the soul of the franchise remain intact? Boston doesn’t run from its past. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Bob Cousy, Red Auerbach, these aren’t just names on banners or tributes on video boards. They are still part of the room. That’s why Wyc Grousbeck’s continued presence matters.

“There’s just not many teams that have been, you know, the pillar of the NBA like the Celtics have been, right?” said Evan Valenti on Celics Beat podcast. “One thing about Wyc staying around that I think is important is because I think the Celtics kind of care more about keeping this like running legacy of people involved with the team from, you know, the earlier days of Boston… I think having Wyc around sort of gives you this sense of security of like, no, the Celtics are a—this is a family.” Grousbeck was never just an owner. He helped Boston hang Banner 17 and Banner 18. He understood that the true Celtics culture requires continuity.

via Imago Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bill Chisholm, center, who leads a group that is buying the Boston Celtics, stands with current owner Wyc Grousbeck and Chisholm’s wife, Kimberly Chisholm before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

And now, as he slides into a lesser title, Chisholm is being watched, not just for wins and losses, but for reverence. Gary Washburn put it bluntly: “You want to keep that brand. You want to keep that value, right? Uh, $6.1 billion. You want to keep that, you know, that Celtics logo. I mean, that’s—that’s valuable. People live and die with that… You’ve got to welcome the legends. That’s what Boston is based on. Guys coming back, you know, once a Celtic, always a Celtic.”

For Chisholm, a Massachusetts native with a reported net worth of $3.2 billion, the ownership transition is a dream realized. But dreams, especially in Boston, come with responsibilities.

Torrey Craig parts ways with Boston

While the front office made headlines shedding salaries to dip below the second tax apron, moving off Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics also quietly parted ways with veteran swingman Torrey Craig. Without a press release, or a farewell, in silence. Craig joined Boston in February after a buyout with the Bulls. He appeared in 17 regular season games and five playoff matchups. The numbers were modest, 2.7 points in 11.8 minutes per game, but his presence loomed larger off the stat sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 6’7”, with years of postseason grit and defensive credibility, Craig brought professionalism and leadership. He returned to the Auerbach Center after the season with his son Braylon to stay in shape and support Jayson Tatum through rehab. Craig felt he hadn’t made the impact he had hoped for after joining the team midseason. He acknowledged that, in hindsight, he wishes he had done more. “I wish that I could have made my presence felt a little bit more… You always wish you could do more and have done more, especially looking back, and that’s the feeling that I leave with, especially after coming up short,” he said.

Boston appears to have quietly decided to move on, The Celtics have roster space, but younger, cheaper players are getting the nod. Craig, now a free agent, likely won’t be back. Another legacy cut loose in the silence of offseason strategy.