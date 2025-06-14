Celtics Receive $32.4M Relief in Jrue Holiday Trade Proposal Amid Celtics’ Uncertain Future Plans

There’s change headed Boston’s way this summer. After their untimely Playoffs exit at the hands of the Knicks, reports suggest that the Celtics’ front office has decided to overhaul their squad and start anew. Why? Well, they obviously want better results. But they’re also running the risk of exceeding their second apron limit next season. So, as all this unfolds, an insider has suggested a trade proposal involving Jrue Holiday that could help the Celtics return to their 2024 glory.

See, as the Celtics look to bring in new faces into the fold, players who aren’t seen as key cogs in their machine will be on the chopping block. Per MassLive’s report, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are among the first names on that list. Considering this, Bobby Manning suggested a trade on the Garden Report that could really help their cause.

“If Celtics are moving one of Holiday or Porzingis over to Detroit — I looked at a scenario where they could maybe move both, and then flip Hauser over to Brooklyn. That’s where things get a little convoluted and probably unlikely. But you know, if they’re trying to get below that second apron line, it’s probably going to take something bold like that,” said Manning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, a Jrue Holiday trade would certainly help the Celtics meet their goals of the squad overhaul they’re envisioning. See, their second apron is set at $207 million for next season. But, they only need to cut $20 million from their salary roll to be under it. And trading away Jrue would free up $32.4 million for them. Which means they would be comfortably under the second apron limit.

AD

However, they still need to address the issue of who they will end up cutting from their roster. So let’s see what the options the Boston Celtics are juggling.

Will it be Jrue Holiday who will leave the Celtics?

See, we did tell you that change was coming to Boston this summer. However, the exact nature of that change seems uncertain. Countless rumors are flying around about who will leave the Celtics in the 2025 offseason. We just discussed a Jrue Holiday trade based on what Manning said, so let’s look at some other options.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sam Hauser and Kristaps Porzingis are among the likeliest players to get traded out of Boston this summer. If they trade Hauser, they will cut around $90 million in salary and luxury tax without even having to recoup any money. But it’s still only frees up $10 million in terms of their apron limit.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) help guard Jrue Holiday (4) up during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, despite Porzingis producing great numbers, concerns around his health and fitness mean he is at his most expendable right now. And his $30.7 million salary also slots in nicely as a way to stay under the $207 million second apron limit. So, if pitted head-to-head, trading the Latvian would make far more sense than trading Hauser.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond that, there are also rumors of Jaylen Brown being traded. And this will definitely upset some Celtics fans. However, the CBA is merciless. So, if the Celtics see a worthwhile offer that they may think is too good to pass up, they may go for it. Similarly, they may also consider trading an aging Derrick White for a fresh face. After all, his $28.1 million salary also helps them stay under the second apron.

All in all, it’s hard for the Boston Celtics to make a decision on it right away. They have a lot of tradeable players, and anyone could help them with their financial situation. So, ultimately, the decision will come down to who brings them the best offer. So, who do you think will be the first Celtic to say goodbye?