Celtics Set to Take Drastic $62M Decision as Joe Mazzulla Suffers Latest Accusation

The Boston Celtics are in a tight situation. Before the season even began, they had to plan for how the following year would look. What stared at them is the most expensive roster if nothing changed. If they won again, maybe it would have been something the new ownership entertained. However, with Jayson Tatum potentially out for the entire year, hoarding a roster worth half a billion isn’t starting to make a lot of sense.

So the Celtics are acting. And it seems the two widely discussed pieces will be on the chopping block. It starts with Jrue Holiday. He was a blessing in disguise for the Celtics, who roped him in after the Bucks let him walk. However, with Holiday’s age being a factor, the Shamrocks are reportedly discussing trades to offload his $32.4 million for next season.

Although close to turning 35, Jrue Holiday still retains his mantle as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. At the same time, his output has severely depreciated, calling for the Celtics to look for younger alternatives. Next in line is Kristaps Porzingis, the dazzling center who might be a surprise in this conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If you think about it, he offers everything Joe Mazzulla would want. Porzingis can spread the floor, protect the rim, and supply as an offensive pivot. But his horrid fortune with injuries has caused several concerns. Over the postseason, Porzingis only averaged 7.7 points while shooting a career-low 31.6% from the field.

AD

Over the past several months, Kristaps Porzingis has been suffering from an illness that has puzzled the Celtics medical team. With his availability in the air, a $30.7 million contract is far too costly to keep with the team’s cornerstone injured. The only complication is that, according to Evan Sidery, it won’t be as easy to move Porzingis.

While Holiday could attract suitors because of his defensive abilities, Porzingis’ history with ailments adds an obstruction. Hence, the insider thinks the Celtics will need to add draft compensation to lure teams for the Latvian center.

For Joe Mazzulla, knowing how the roster will look next season is somewhat of an unsolved puzzle. There’s no pecking order so far. And amidst such uncertainty, the head coach may have to do something he hates doing.

Being a Celtic means enduring hardships

As if the Celtics weren’t swamped in drama enough, another spark might detonate soon. This conversation, though, is around Mazzulla. His demeanor has always been unique. He loves the intense moments, implores his players to find motivation, and even loves to watch bloody fights, apparently. But all of this has helped him raise the bar for the Celtics.

But not everything can be perfect. That was made clear when he spoke to rookie Baylor Scheierman.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I mean right after training camp right before the season started, I had a meeting with him. He was pretty much like listen, I don’t really like rookies so you know, you’re really going to have to battle this year. And that’s kinda how it is,” the Celtics forward revealed.

It does seem bad at first. But Scheierman understood that it would always be difficult to find consistent minutes on a team that’s just won a title. His intention, hence, remained the same. Every chance he got, the Celtics forward wanted to capitalize. And while he wasn’t part of the postseason rotations, it’s part of the process.

He calls it a ‘circle of trust’ that Mazzulla has within the team. Getting in is extremely hard. It requires immense devotion to the culture and, of course, backing it up with on-court performances. But once they are in, you have seen how Mazzulla would go to war for them. It’s a tricky situation for any rookie.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Playing for a team like the Celtics comes with a lot of baggage. But this season was seen as their peak after having won the 18 title. However, now that the canvas is blank, maybe Baylor Scheierman could force Joe Mazzulla to look his way. If there was an opportunity, it would be now for the 24-year-old.