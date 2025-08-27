Celtics Star Neemias Queta Quietly Makes Headlines at EuroBasket 2025 for Controversial Remark

It’s not every day that a player puts an entire country back on the basketball map. But that’s exactly what happened when Neemias Queta stepped onto the floor for Portugal in their long-awaited EuroBasket return. The Boston Celtics big man didn’t just play well, he delivered one of the most dominant debuts in the tournament’s history, carrying his nation to a win 18 years in the making.

The victory itself was historic, but what followed in Queta’s post-game comments turned out to be just as newsworthy. One sentence, in particular, ensured that his night would be remembered for more than just points and rebounds. Before we get there, though, it’s worth understanding just how monumental his performance was and why it has already become the talk of EuroBasket.

Neemias Queta couldn’t have scripted a better introduction to EuroBasket 2025. In Portugal’s 62-50 win over the Czech Republic on August 27, the 26-year-old center went off for 23 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting. He didn’t just control the paint; he even stepped outside and drained a three-pointer, the first of his professional career after going 0-for-3 from deep in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Queta’s presence on the glass was overwhelming, pulling down 18 rebounds while swatting four shots and picking up two steals in over 30 minutes of play. FIBA later confirmed that he became the first player since 1995 to notch at least 20 points and 15 boards in their EuroBasket debut. That stat alone underlines how special his night was.

From the opening tip, Queta set the tone, scoring Portugal’s first seven points, including the surprise three-ball. He anchored the defense with elite rim protection and ensured his team dominated the physical battle. More importantly, he powered Portugal to their first EuroBasket victory since 2007, snapping an 18-year drought and igniting belief in a nation unaccustomed to basketball headlines.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As remarkable as his performance was, Neemias Queta’s post-game comment became the true lightning rod. When asked how it felt to lead Portugal to such a rare victory, he didn’t hesitate: “It’s debatable, you know. I feel like over here we haven’t really won, like you said, since 2007. I’ve won a bunch of playoff games in the past, so (it feels bigger).”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That single comparison, placing Portugal’s EuroBasket triumph above his NBA playoff victories, sparked immediate debate. After all, this is the same player who was part of the Boston Celtics’ 2024 championship squad. For some fans, his words came across as a slight toward the NBA’s prestige, especially when measured against just a group-stage win.

But others see the comment in a different light. Portugal isn’t exactly a basketball powerhouse, and Queta is the country’s first and only NBA player. To carry his nation to a long-awaited EuroBasket win carries an emotional weight that outsiders might not fully grasp. In that sense, his statement wasn’t a dismissal of NBA playoff intensity but rather an acknowledgment of what it means to elevate a small basketball nation on the international stage.

Neemias Queta’s perspective makes more sense when you look at his career arc. Born in Lisbon, he only picked up the game at age 10 before eventually becoming the first Portuguese player drafted into the NBA, selected 39th overall in 2021 by the Sacramento Kings. Two seasons later, he found his way to Boston, where he has mostly served as a backup.

His role in the Celtics’ 2024 title run was limited, averaging just 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over his four NBA seasons, with minimal playoff minutes. That reality may explain why a EuroBasket win, where he is the undisputed leader and centerpiece, feels more rewarding to him personally than riding the bench during an NBA championship.

And for Portugal, the victory means everything. The team had only made three prior EuroBasket appearances, their best finish being ninth place in 2007. Their qualification this year alone was a breakthrough, punctuated by an upset exhibition win over reigning champions Spain. Now, with Queta leading the charge, Portugal finally has a reason to believe in something bigger.

Queta’s Leadership and Upcoming Battles

Beyond the stat lines, Neemias Queta has embraced his role as the face of Portuguese basketball. He’s spoken about leading by example, preparing his teammates, and even inspiring the next generation through youth basketball camps back home. “We’re underdogs, but we’re here to prove people wrong,” he recently said, highlighting his determination to push Portugal further than they’ve ever gone.

But the road ahead is brutal. Portugal sits in Group A alongside tournament giants like Serbia, Latvia, and Turkey. Their very next matchup comes against Nikola Jokic and Serbia on August 29. For Queta, it’s a dream showdown: the three-time NBA MVP versus the lone Portuguese NBA player, each carrying the weight of their nation’s hopes. That game will serve as the ultimate test of whether Queta’s EuroBasket debut was just a flash of brilliance or the start of something more enduring.

Boston Celtics fans are watching closely, too. With Kristaps Porzingis traded, Luke Kornet gone, and Al Horford potentially on the way out, Queta suddenly finds himself in line for major minutes heading into the 2025-26 season. His EuroBasket dominance could be the perfect audition for a starting role, especially in a frontcourt rotation that desperately needs answers.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) waits on game action to resume during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Joe Mazzulla and GM Brad Stevens have already expressed confidence in his growth, and his performance against world-class competition like Jokic, Sengun, and Porzingis at EuroBasket will offer a clearer picture of just how NBA-ready he really is.

Neemias Queta has managed to turn a single EuroBasket game into a national celebration, an international talking point, and an NBA storyline all at once. His bold remark comparing Portugal’s win to NBA playoff success may divide opinion, but it also underscores how much this journey means to him. For a country starved of basketball recognition, Queta’s words and play are sparking pride in ways the NBA never could.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now the stage is set for the biggest test yet: Queta versus Nikola Jokic. If Portugal’s underdog star can rise again, how will that reshape both his legacy and the conversation about where international basketball truly ranks against the NBA?

What do you think, was Neemias Queta right to say Portugal’s EuroBasket win feels bigger than NBA playoff victories, or do you see it as a controversial stretch? Drop your thoughts in the comments.