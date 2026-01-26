Celtics to Take Drastic $27.6M Decision as Jayson Tatum’s Return Nears

The Boston Celtics are back in business. They’re reportedly looking to reinforce their frontcourt at the trade deadline. Now why would they rock the boat when the current squad has taken them to the second seed in the East? Unless something’s about to change in the rotation.

According to Shams Charania, the Celtics are in the market for a starting center. This news spurred speculation that Jayson Tatum’s comeback is around the corner. While Jaylen Brown leads the scoring, the team seemingly wants to reinforce Tatum’s minutes with an impactful center.

But to do that they’d, naturally, have to give up a piece. And Anfernee Simons is designated it.

With an expiring $27.6 million contract, he makes a viable piece for another team to pick up. The question remains if the Clippers, Nets, Hawks, and Mavericks will bite.

Apparently the Celtics already have a wishlist that include Ivica Zubac, Nic Claxton, Onyeka Okongwu, and Daniel Gafford. The options are all strong defensive anchors to bolster Tatum, who will likely be on a minutes restriction, and enable Jaylen Brown’s shooting.

The Celtics have foresight for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s future

The timing is far from coincidental. Jaylen Brown is proving why he earned All-Star starting nod with his scoring and carrying the load to keep Boston (28-17) at the top of the Eastern Conference. But they can’t tax him physically in order to make up for the missing partner who’s recovering from Achilles surgery. Brown risks injury too by luring double teams to keep his teammates open.

It’s time for Boston to enter phase two of the Jayson Tatum era. They’ve treated the year he was away like a ‘gap year’ to prepare for a deep postseason run with JT since he tore his ACL during the 2025 playoffs. Getting an elite big man is the final piece of that puzzle to compensate for his undersized frame.

The current center rotation of Neemias Queta and Luka Garza has been admirable. But they hardly have a defensive stopper at the rim.

By dangling Simons’ massive expiring deal, the Celtics are enticing other teams. Ivica Zubac or Nic Claxton would be ideal fits. But at least getting Zubac would be tough. His rebounding talents are going towards supporting James Harden very effectively. The Clippers won’t be lured to break that up.

Moving Simons now also solves a looming financial headache. Tatum and Brown’s supermax extensions are kicking in and they simply can’t afford to re-sign Simons to a long-term deal in the summer of 2026. He’s a guard averaging 13.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and assists, and shooting 43.5% from the field. To be able to pay a starting caliber center now, they have to give him up.

Brown has kept the team alive so far. To go farther, the Celtics are essentially using Anfernee Simons to buy insurance for Tatum’s health and a legitimate shot at the 2026 title.