Celtics vs 76ers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

As the Boston Celtics prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers, every lineup decision matters, especially with injuries adding uncertainty to Philadelphia’s rotation. Will the available stars take center stage, or will fresh faces seize their opportunity to shine? With projected starters, potential absences, and last-minute changes to watch, this matchup offers plenty of intrigue before the regular season begins.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When is Celtics vs. 76ers, and what time does the game start?

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers renew their rivalry on Friday, October 16, 2026, in a preseason showdown that offers an early look at both teams ahead of the new NBA season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans on the West Coast can tune in at 4 p.m. PT. The matchup gives both sides another chance to build chemistry, evaluate rotations, and fine-tune their game plans before the regular season begins.

With familiar Eastern Conference rivals sharing the court, there will be plenty to watch beyond the final score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where can you watch Celtics vs. 76ers live on TV and streaming?

The Celtics vs. 76ers preseason matchup will air nationally on NBA TV, giving fans across the United States a way to follow the action. Local viewers can also watch through NBC Sports Boston in the Celtics’ market and NBC Sports Philadelphia in the 76ers’ market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming options include NBA TV through participating TV providers and services such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and DIRECTV STREAM, depending on the package. Regional restrictions may apply, so check your provider’s listings before tipoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the Celtics vs. 76ers injury report?

The 76ers enter their October 16 preseason matchup with a longer list of injury concerns than the Celtics. Philadelphia has several players listed with injuries or rest-related designations, while Boston’s availability report includes guard Devin Carter. The latest available reports indicate that Adem Bona and Anfernee Simons are unavailable, although preseason designations can change before tipoff.

Team Players Designation Injury/Reason Celtics Devin Carter Day-To-Day Illness 76ers Anfernee Simons Day-To-Day Hamstring 76ers Adem Bona Day-To-Day Foot 76ers Dominick Barlow Day-To-Day Back 76ers LeBron James Day-To-Day Rest 76ers Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Day-To-Day Rest 76ers Jaylen Brown Day-To-Day Rest 76ers Joel Embiid Day-To-Day Rest 76ers Ariel Hukporti Out Ruptured Right Achilles Tendon 76ers Tacko Fall Day-To-Day Left Hip Strain

Which Celtics players are injured or questionable against the 76ers?

Boston’s injury report is relatively clear ahead of its preseason clash with Philadelphia. Devin Carter is the only Celtics player listed with an availability concern, as he deals with an illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

His status could affect Boston’s backcourt depth if he is unavailable, potentially creating additional minutes for other guards. However, no major disruption to the team’s shooting or playmaking rotation has been confirmed.

The Celtics will continue monitoring Carter’s condition before tipoff, and his final status may change as the game approaches.

Which 76ers players are injured or questionable against the Celtics?

Philadelphia will be without Anfernee Simons and Adem Bona for its October 16 preseason finale against Boston. Simons has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, while Bona is recovering from a left foot sprain. Dominick Barlow (back) and Tacko Fall (hip) are also injury concerns, and Ariel Hukporti remains out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles.

These absences could thin Philadelphia’s scoring depth and interior defense, placing greater responsibility on Tyrese Maxey and the available frontcourt rotation. The final lineup remains subject to confirmation.

What are the expected starting lineups for Celtics vs. 76ers?

The Celtics and 76ers could use their preseason finale to test rotations and build momentum, but their starting lineups are yet to be officially confirmed. Boston’s projected five includes Derrick White, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Jordan Walsh, and Mitchell Robinson, although rotation changes or rest decisions could bring adjustments.

On the other hand, Philadelphia may turn to Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid, depending on availability. With Anfernee Simons sidelined by a hamstring injury and Adem Bona out with a foot sprain, the 76ers may need to shuffle their rotation. The final starters should be confirmed closer to tip-off.

With the preseason finale approaching, the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup offers one last look at how both teams are shaping up. Injuries and rotation decisions could still shake up the projected lineups, making the final updates worth watching. Will the Celtics find their rhythm, or can the 76ers make the most of their home-court advantage? The confirmed starters may hold the final clue.