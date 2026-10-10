Celtics vs. 76ers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden for a preseason clash between two longtime rivals. With injury concerns and roster changes shaping both teams’ rotations, the latest team news could offer a clearer picture of who’s available, where to watch the game, and what to expect ahead of the regular season.

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When is the Celtics vs. 76ers game, and what time does it start?

The Celtics host the 76ers on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at TD Garden in Boston. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EDT, which means a 7:00 p.m. start in the Central Time Zone, 6:00 p.m. in the Mountain Time Zone, and 5:00 p.m. in the Pacific Time Zone. Philadelphia’s official schedule confirms the date, venue and start time.

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It’s Boston’s first home appearance of the preseason, following its opener against Cleveland. The result won’t count toward the regular-season standings, but fans should get a better sense of where the rotation stands heading into opening night.

Where can you watch Celtics vs. 76ers live on TV and streaming?

The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason matchup on Saturday, October 10, at TD Garden. The game is scheduled to air nationally on NBA TV, with local coverage available through NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Boston. Peacock is also listed as a viewing option for Philadelphia-area fans.

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Viewers can check the NBA’s Tap to Watch page for streaming options available in their location. NBA League Pass access may vary depending on the game’s availability and regional blackout restrictions, so confirm coverage before tipoff.

What is the Celtics vs. 76ers injury report?

Philadelphia is dealing with several injury concerns ahead of its preseason matchup against Boston. Anfernee Simons, Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow were expected to miss both the October 8 game against Brooklyn and the October 10 matchup against the Celtics, according to an October 7 report from NBC Sports Philadelphia, republished by Yahoo Sports . However, a newer report from The Philadelphia Inquirer on October 8 also discussed Bona and Barlow’s expected absences.

Ariel Hukporti is out indefinitely after tearing his right Achilles tendon during Philadelphia’s preseason opener against the New York Knicks. He underwent surgery on October 6. Boston also rested several key rotation players in its preseason opener against Cleveland, including Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser. Their availability against Philadelphia requires confirmation from an updated injury report, as preseason rest decisions can change from game to game.

Team Player Confirmed injury Status Philadelphia 76ers Anfernee Simons Hamstring tightness Expected to miss the October 10 game. Philadelphia 76ers Adem Bona Foot injury Expected to miss the October 10 game. Philadelphia 76ers Dominick Barlow Back injury Expected to miss the October 10 game. Philadelphia 76ers Ariel Hukporti Torn right Achilles tendon Out indefinitely following surgery on October 6.

Which Celtics players are injured or questionable against the 76ers?

Ron Harper Jr. missed Boston’s preseason opener against Cleveland with a shoulder injury that was reportedly not considered serious, according to Boston.com. However, his availability for the 76ers matchup has not been independently confirmed.

If Harper remains sidelined, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh could have another opportunity to make their case for regular-season minutes. Both featured in Boston’s preseason opener, giving the coaching staff an early look at its wing depth.

Jayson Tatum and Paul George also sat out against Cleveland, alongside several other key rotation players. Their absences were rest-related, and their availability for Saturday’s game will be confirmed by an updated injury report.

Which 76ers players are injured or questionable against the Celtics?

Philadelphia’s biggest concern is its depth at center. Ariel Hukporti is out after tearing his right Achilles tendon, while Adem Bona is also expected to miss the game with a foot injury. Anfernee Simons and Dominick Barlow were likewise expected to miss the October 10 matchup after sitting out against Brooklyn. Joel Embiid played on Thursday, but his availability and expected workload against Boston remain unconfirmed.

Philadelphia’s new starting group featured Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Embiid against Brooklyn. If all five are available, they could form the starting lineup against Boston, although the team has yet to confirm its starters.

For Boston, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Paul George, Jayson Tatum and Neemias Queta are possible starters.

What are the expected starting lineups for Celtics vs. 76ers?

Neither team has confirmed its starting lineup for the October 10 preseason matchup at TD Garden. Philadelphia used Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Joel Embiid against Brooklyn on October 8, offering a likely starting point for its next game. Boston, meanwhile, rested several key players in its preseason opener.

Celtics (projected): Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Neemias Queta.

76ers (projected): Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

These lineups are projections, not official announcements. Boston’s final five will depend on player availability and preseason rotation decisions, while Philadelphia could also adjust its lineup or minutes for the matchup.