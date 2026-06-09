Chaos Erupts in New York After Knicks’ Game 3 Loss as Fights Break Out Across City Despite Heavy NYPD Presence

What started with the hype and anticipation of the first NBA Finals game of the city in decades took a violent turn. Chaos quickly descended on New York’s streets after the New York Knicks’ heartbreaking 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The defeat didn’t just trim New York’s series lead to 2-1. It triggered massive brawls, stampedes, and unrest beyond Midtown Manhattan. Several NYPD officers had to contain the post-game crowds as visuals of the brawls that broke out also flooded social media.

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One of the biggest incidents that’s horrified social media’s distant observers occurred at 42nd street. In the video, a man was seen bashing up others with a bus stop sign that he seems to have ripped off its pole. When cops got the sign off the man, he was swinging his arms and hitting people. Multiple officers had to hold him down to take him into custody. A lot more arrests were made while other fans screamed “Knicks in five!”

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The massive outdoor watch party in Bryant Park also saw frustrations boil over into a full-scale riot as the game slipped away from the Knicks in the final minutes. According to on-scene footage and eyewitness accounts, NYPD had to use pepper spray to break up the fighting inside the park.

The Twitch streamer, Kanel Joseph was doing a live stream when a Knicks fan attacked him and his friends who were in Spurs jerseys. His stream ended abruptly but he was later posting on his Instagram Stories celebrating the Spurs win.

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But not many were lucky. The loss created a massive law and order situation that strained NYPD’s resources. Knicks fans online have slammed this behavior and pleaded not to give the fanbase a bad name.

Knicks’ Finals run causes concern in New York

The volatile atmosphere across Midtown was not sudden. Tension has been building up the entire postseason, making civil and law services to increase security restrictions around the city. After lifting the ban on watch parties ahead the NBA Finals, security was tightened at Madison Square Garden earlier in the day for President Donald Trump’s arrival.

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Law enforcement officials had completely banned the traditional large-scale fan watch party directly outside the arena’s main plaza, a move that severely disrupted the usual flow of thousands of ticketless supporters. ticketbearers also had to contend with additional measures to get in.

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Even while the first two games went down in San Antonio, the watch parties in New York were building up to chaos. A massive brawl also broke out outside MSG after Game 2 win. Over two dozen arrests were made and one fan assaulted an NYPD officer. The latter angered Mayor Zohran Mamdani to issue a scathing statement slamming unruly fan behavior.

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The chaos was amplified with the first home game of the series. By halftime, when it looked like the Knicks were in the lead off of Jalen Brunson’s 15-point first half and Karl-Anthony Towns’ interior presence, blocks like West 35th Street had turned into makeshift viewing zones, with fans packed ten-deep to watch the broadcast through bar windows or on mobile phones. Traffic came to a standstill because of these groups.

When the final buzzer sounded after Victor Wembanyama had rallied the Spurs back in the series, the air in these unorganized watch parties turned hostile. Large crowds clogged Eighth Avenue, as rowdy groups swarmed and slapped passing cars.

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As footage of NYPD officers tackling people, using pepper spray, and employing aggressive crowd control, even they were criticized. Others are blaming the tightened security in Midtown for creating the fan pockets at intersections that turned violent.

In response to the social media clips of officers responding to these brawls, City Councilmember Justin E. Sanchez issued a formal statement criticizing the heavy-handed approach. “There are ways to manage crowds that limit risks and remove bad actors and also allow fans to have fun,” Sanchez said.

He also spoke the Knicks language urging fans to calm down. “We’ve got more games ahead of us and hopefully a lot more to celebrate too. Just like the Knicks, we need to debrief, reassess and plan how we can do better for the next game.”

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Meanwhile, as Game 4 is scheduled back at the Garden Wednesday, the air is tense in New York as locals fear both for the Knicks’ championship chances and city-wide safety.