Chaos Erupts in New York After Knicks’ Game 3 Loss as Fights Break Out Across City Despite NYPD Presence

Chaos quickly descended on New York’s streets after the New York Knicks’ heartbreaking 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The defeat didn’t just trim New York’s series lead to 2-1. It triggered massive brawls, stampedes, and unrest beyond Midtown Manhattan. NYPD officers had to contain the post-game crowds as visuals of the brawls that broke out also flooded social media.

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One of the biggest incidents that horrified social media’s distant observers occurred on 42nd Street. A video shows a man bashing up others with a bus stop sign that he may have ripped off its pole. When NYPD officers got the sign off the man, he was swinging his arms and hitting people. Multiple officers had to hold him down to take him into custody. The police made many more arrests, while other fans screamed “Knicks in five!”

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The massive outdoor watch party in Bryant Park also saw frustrations boil over into a full-scale riot as the game slipped away from the Knicks. According to on-scene footage and eyewitness accounts, the NYPD had to use pepper spray to break up the fighting inside the park.

Kanel Joseph, a Twitch streamer, was doing a live stream when a Knicks fan attacked him and his friends, who were in Spurs jerseys. His stream ended abruptly, but he later posted on his Instagram Stories celebrating the Spurs’ win.

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The Knicks’ loss created a massive law and order situation that strained the NYPD’s resources. Fans online condemned such behavior and requested not to give the fanbase a bad name.

Knicks’ Finals run causes concern in New York

With the Knicks advancing to the NBA Finals, emotions ran high in New York. The NYPD had anticipated things going sideways and tightened restrictions on public watch parties and around the MSG area.

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Although they had lifted restrictions ahead of the NBA Finals, security had to be upgraded at Madison Square Garden earlier in the day for President Donald Trump’s arrival.

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Law enforcement officials had completely banned the traditional large-scale fan watch party directly outside the arena’s main plaza, a move that severely disrupted the usual flow of thousands of ticketless supporters. Ticket bearers also had to contend with additional measures to get in.

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Even during the first two games that went down in San Antonio, the watch parties in New York were building up to chaos. A massive brawl also broke out outside MSG even after Game 2. The police arrested over two dozen fans, and one fan assaulted an NYPD officer. The latter angered Mayor Zohran Mamdani to issue a scathing statement slamming unruly fan behavior.

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The chaos amplified with the first home game of the series. By halftime, when it looked like the Knicks were in the lead off of Jalen Brunson’s 15-point first half and Karl-Anthony Towns’ interior presence, blocks like West 35th Street had turned into makeshift viewing zones, with fans packed ten-deep to watch the broadcast through bar windows or on mobile phones. Traffic came to a standstill because of these groups.

When the final buzzer sounded after Victor Wembanyama had rallied the Spurs back in the series, the air in these unorganized watch parties turned hostile. Enormous crowds clogged Eighth Avenue, as rowdy groups swarmed and slapped passing cars.

The NYPD beefed up its safety measures to prevent unrest. Unfortunately, the loss at the Garden saw them overwhelmed by brawling fans. They were heavy-handed in dealing with the situation, and despite planning to maintain order, they were unsuccessful.

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As footage of NYPD officers tackling people, using pepper spray, and employing aggressive crowd control surfaced, people criticized them. Others are blaming the tightened security in Midtown for creating the fan pockets at intersections that turned violent.

In response to the social media clips of officers responding to these brawls, City Council member Justin E. Sanchez issued a formal statement criticizing the heavy-handed approach:

“There are ways to manage crowds that limit risks and remove bad actors and also allow fans to have fun,”

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He also urged the Knicks’ fans to calm down:

“We’ve got more games ahead of us and hopefully a lot more to celebrate too. Just like the Knicks, we need to debrief, reassess and plan how we can do better for the next game.”

Game 4 will be back at the Garden on Wednesday. The air is tense in New York as locals fear for the Knicks’ championship chances and city-wide safety.