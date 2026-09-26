“Chaotic”: Kyrie Irving Opens Up on Mavericks Locker Room as Injury Update Emerges

Kyrie Irving is preparing for his return to the Dallas Mavericks after missing the entire 2025-26 season with a torn ACL. As he gets ready for a new season, the veteran guard also reflected on the changes Dallas has gone through and admitted that the environment has been difficult at times.

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“I’m not gonna shy away from saying it’s been a little chaotic at times, and inside the locker room, as well as outside the locker room,” Irving said.

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Irving was asked why Dallas remains the place where he wants to continue his career. While he acknowledged the difficult moments, the nine-time All-Star made it clear that he still feels connected to the franchise and the city.

“I’m in love with this place just because of how welcoming it was, not just from the franchise aspect, but also the fans, a lot of support around the city,” Irving said.

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He said he has no physical restrictions from the torn ACL in his left knee, while Mavericks president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri also provided an encouraging assessment of the guard’s health.

Irving acknowledged that the Mavericks have had to adjust to new faces and different situations over the past few seasons. He recalled moments when the team had to reset, including an incident involving a teammate during a free throw when the crowd became involved.

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“I know we’re past that stage, but I’m just saying little instances where I think we all just had to reset,” Irving said. “New faces being around here, a lot of guys that just want to come in and do the right thing. I think I’m right on board with that.”

Rather than dwelling on what happened before, Irving said he wants to help the Mavericks build something new. He also described the leadership role he expects to have with the group.

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“I’ll rally around them. They lean on me for leadership. I’ll lean on them for energy and vice versa,” Irving said.

Irving also took an active leadership role during the offseason, organizing camps and practices for the Mavericks as he continued his recovery. Ujiri said Irving had organized multiple camps and practices for the team.

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Irving also made his expectations clear for the new season.

“It makes sense of it moving forward is just having that championship mindset that whatever we face, we can deal with,” Irving said.

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Dusty May got his first extended look at Irving during training camp and came away encouraged. The Mavericks head coach said he did not have a previous reference point for seeing Irving practice, but what he saw left him impressed.

“I can’t imagine that this isn’t as close to 100% as he can be. He played well. He was engaged,” May said.

May also highlighted Irving’s ability to process the game, communicate with teammates and find solutions during practice.

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“To see him find solutions, figure things out, communicate with his teammates, very, very encouraging,” May said.

The positive assessment is consistent with the latest update on Irving’s recovery. He said he is entering training camp without physical restrictions, although he expects continued communication with the medical staff about factors such as back-to-backs.

Ujiri has also been encouraged by what he has seen from Irving throughout the offseason. The Mavericks executive praised the guard’s approach and his involvement with the team.

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“Kyrie has had a great, great summer,” Ujiri said. “From day one, when I stepped into this gym, just his attitude, I think everybody talks about it from his time here in Dallas, and I saw nothing but that. He’s working out, being present, dialogue, everything that we’ve hoped with Kyrie. I have had a previous relationship with Kyrie, which makes it a little bit easier, but he’s been nothing but a leader.”

That gives Kyrie’s return another layer, with Ujiri specifically pointing to his leadership and offseason work. Ujiri also said Irving is “right there” in terms of health, while noting that he has not yet played a competitive NBA game since the injury.

Irving is also entering a significantly different Mavericks environment. Dallas went 26-56 last season and missed the postseason, while Ujiri and May have taken over basketball operations and coaching duties. Cooper Flagg is also entering his second season with the team.

“I think I’m just kind of turning the page and just looking forward to building something new, having these guys rally around each other,” Irving said.

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For Dallas, the next step is seeing how Irving looks once preseason games begin. For the veteran guard, his first training camp back has already provided an encouraging starting point after a long road back.

The Mavericks are entering a new chapter, and Irving wants to be part of it. His comments about the past were candid, but his message for the season ahead was centered on moving forward, leadership and building something with a new group.