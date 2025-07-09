Charles Barkley & Aaron Rodgers Get Scary Stephen Curry Visual as Warriors Star Aims Historic Win

Candlelight looks calm—until it burns your whole house down. That’s Stephen Curry. Smooth on the surface, savage at the core. He walks into arenas like he owns the zip code, and leaves with ankles, pride, and wins. Maybe it’s the championship DNA. Maybe it’s the way pressure makes him glow. Four rings deep, he’s already carved his place in greatness. But now, he’s chasing a prize just as rare. And trust him—he always finds the flame.

Steph is ready to wipe away the “coward” tag Charles Barkley proudly gave him last summer. Do you know why? Well, the Baby-Faced Assassin skipped the American Century Championship for the Paris Olympics. That decision ultimately became entwined with dreams of real gold. But for Chuck, his absence from the golf tournament was just an excuse.

However, this year, he isn’t backing down. Instead, he’s making sure that not just Barkley, but NFL legend Aaron Rodgers feels the terror in his bones as Stephen Curry comes loaded with strategies and the Warriors ball mark for the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 9. The sole target? Another iconic hole-in-one, just like the one in 2023. Sharing a reel on Instagram, Curry captioned: “Got some swings in yesterday…👀 Next stop Tahoe!”



At Edgewood Tahoe, where the fairways flirt with perfection, golf gets a bold remix. The American Century Championship throws tradition a curveball with the Modified Stableford format—rewarding double eagles with 10 points and punishing double bogeys with minus 2. It’s drama on every hole. Backed by American Century Investments since 1999, and partnered with NBC Sports and Tahoe’s finest, this isn’t just golf. It’s a high-stakes, heart-thumping, star-studded summer showdown in paradise.

Well, we know Stephen Curry is surely making it to the event. But you know what’s more interesting about his return to the course? He’s aiming for a second win like Mardy Fish. But the question is, will it be an easy run? Given how Chuck and Rodgers, Colin Jost, and others would be breathing down his neck? Speaking of which, let’s find out who else is going to participate in the American Century Championship.

Apart from Stephen Curry, who else is going to grace Tahoe’s prestigious golf course?

On Monday, Stephen Curry took to his Instagram again to inform his fans, “Love spending time on the links. Golf summer coming my way! 🏌.” With the sun shining and confidence dialed high, Stephen Curry brought his signature flair from the court to the course. To begin with, he swapped sneakers for spikes and stepped onto Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood in 2023. Then, he let that buttery swing do the talking. As a result, the roars followed him—this time through pine trees and across fairways. In the end, the stage changed, but the spotlight still belonged to Steph.

The American Century Championship, dubbed the Super Bowl of celebrity golf, storms back into Edgewood Tahoe this week. With practice rounds on July 10 and 11, the real drama unfolds Friday through Sunday. Last year, a record 77,049 fans packed the greens, and this year promises more fire. From the swagger of Steph Curry to the chaos of Charles Barkley, this field is stacked with stars who know how to swing and entertain.

As of June 29, the roster looks electric. Fan magnets like the Kelce brothers, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, and Miles Teller are all in. Two legends, Jim McMahon and Jack Wagner, return for their 36th straight year. Curry and Mardy Fish, co-favorites at +240, are both eyeing another crown. Joe Pavelski (+300) and John Smoltz (+550) still chase their first win. And with Sorenstam and Mulder in the hunt, this year’s shootout is set to sizzle.

Steph’s coming in hot—and Tahoe better be ready. With old rivalries reignited and a field packed tighter than a playoff game, the greens are set to roar. From Barkley’s jabs to Rodgers’ nerves, every swing carries weight. And while the names shine bright, all eyes stay locked on Curry. Because when the Baby-Faced Assassin smells legacy, he never leaves without a trophy or a trail of fireworks.