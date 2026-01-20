Charles Barkley Challenges ESPN To Fire Him After Harsh Criticism Of Co-Workers

Sports journalism can be unforgiving, even when the intent is positive. That truth surfaced after Jacksonville Free Press reporter Lynn Jones praised Jaguars head coach Liam Coen for a strong season. The moment went viral, but the backlash came from fellow media members, not fans. The criticism struck a nerve with Charles Barkley, who stepped in. And it wasn’t limited to just challenging ESPN.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Barkley didn’t hold back in his recent appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show, offering his assessment on the sports media landscape. He joined the podcast to discuss the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where the Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes in Miami.

Barkley started by providing a positive assessment of Miami for having a great season. That’s when he remembered the viral interaction between Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach Coen and Jacksonville journalist Jones. He immediately criticized the way some of the people in sports media reacted to the viral interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Have we got to the point now where you just have to be an idiot or fool or jack*** to be on television or podcast or something?” Barkley asked. “I don’t want all these punk*** reporters and clowns talking bad about me. Like they did that lady in Jacksonville who had a moment of humanity.”

A reflection of Barkley’s growing frustration with the sports media fraternity? When he was reminded that he could be in trouble for calling them names, the Hall of Famer immediately challenged ESPN to fire him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, they can fire me,” Barkley joked. “I got seven years left on my contract. I’m 100% retired, but if I can do something just a little bit stupid, so they have to fire me. They don’t have to pay me for the whole seven years.”

Barkley signed a 10-year contract in 2022 worth $210 million to be the NBA analyst on the iconic show ‘Inside the NBA’, which will be moving from TNT to ESPN after the latter bought the rights to show the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Charles Barkley’s co-workers criticized Lynn Jones for interaction with the Jaguars HC

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a fantastic season as their first-year coach, Liam Coen, guided the team to a 13-4 record. They also won the AFC South title. However, the Jags were one-and-done in the playoffs after they succumbed to a 27-24 defeat against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Following the defeat, Coen was extremely disappointed during the post-game press conference, and it was here that he had that interaction with Lynn Jones. The Jacksonville Free Press journalist praised Coen on a wonderful season and also asked him to hold his head high.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations on your success, young man. You hold your head up, alright? You guys have had a most magnificent season. You did a great job out there today. … Ladies and gentlemen, Duval, you the one. Keep it going, we got another season, okay? Take care, and much continued success to you and the entire team,” Jones gave Coen her flowers despite the defeat to the Bills.

This video of this interaction went viral on social media, with plenty of other journalists berating Jones for making it too personal. Journalists are generally known for remaining unbiased on duty. Hence, they didn’t appreciate Jones’s attitude of praising Coen. One such journalist was ESPN’s NLF journalist Brooke Pryor, who publicly criticized Jones’ demeanor on X.

“Look, it’s a kind sentiment, but it’s not the job of a reporter to console a coach in a post-game press conference. Pressers are to ask questions to gain a better understanding of what happened or figure out what’s next — and do it in a limited amount of time,” Pryor wrote on X, sharing her thoughts on the viral incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several other eminent journalists also criticized Lynn Jones, but in her defense, shared how it was a very emotional moment for the city, the team, and also for the coach, and she wanted to cheer him up after a sensational season with the Jags.