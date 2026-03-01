Charles Barkley Didn’t Hesitate to Jab at Lakers Bench After LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Goes Viral

Charles Barkley has barely shown love to the Los Angeles Lakers in the last few years. The NBA great hasn’t shied away from expressing his disappointment with ESPN over giving the Purple & Gold more extensive coverage than other successful teams in the league. Barkley didn’t miss a beat to take a jab at the Lakers even after a wholesome moment.

After the Lakers’ blowout win over the Warriors, NBA on ESPN played highlights from the game, and it started with a wholesome video of LeBron James finishing his pre-game routine with his daughter. One of the highlights from the video featured Zhuri throwing a lob pass to her father for a dunk. “That’s so cute,” Barkley commented.

However, just when it seemed that Zhuri had softened his heart, Charles Barkley brutally roasted the Lakers with his next statement. “Maybe they should sign her. She’d be like the 6th or 7th best player on the team,” he said. The light-hearted comment was certainly a dig at the Lakers’ bench.

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season as one of the best teams in the league. They started their 2025-26 campaign with an impressive 15-4 record. However, since then, they have looked like just one of the good teams in the league, and like an average team at times. They were on a three-game losing streak before the game against the Warriors on Sunday.

The Purple & Gold dominated the Warriors on Saturday. The Lakers played almost perfect basketball in the first two quarters, entering halftime with an 18-point lead. They continued their domination in the third quarter, adding a 27-point lead before the fourth quarter. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 26 points. James added 22 points and 9 assists in 28 minutes.

However, despite a near-perfect game, the Lakers still fell victim to Barkley’s roasting. The NBA legend trolled the Purple & Gold with a hilarious rant during halftime.

Charles Barkley hilariously roasts the Lakers despite a dominant performance against the Warriors

Barkley has been consistent in his take that the Los Angeles Lakers are not title contenders in any capacity. Despite pushback from Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, Arkley has vehemently refused to call the Lakers one of the West’s best teams. He had berated the Lakers after their third consecutive loss that came against the Suns.

However, fortune quickly turns around in the NBA. Don’t believe it? Ask the Charlotte Hornets. After three consecutive terrible games, LeBron and the Lakers played almost a perfect first half, shooting lights out from everywhere on the floor. Just when you think it would impress Barkley, keep in mind that it is the Lakers we’re talking about. Even a cute moment between LeBron and his daughter didn’t soften Barkley’s heart.

During the halftime break, Barkley roasted the Lakers. He sarcastically called them the title contenders.

“I want to apologize to Laker nation,” Barkley said with a big laugh. “Y’all are contenders. Y’all are whooping the hell out of the Warriors. They won four championships, and y’all are making them look like they’re a G-League team… Y’all are serious contenders.”

While Barkley has not been a big fan of the Lakers in the last few years, his criticism has been justifiable to a certain extent. One of the greatest sports franchises has barely been able to find success recently, and this season doesn’t look promising either.