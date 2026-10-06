Charles Barkley Names His ‘Inside the NBA’ Replacement as Draymond Green’s Prospect Hits Roadblock

Inside the NBA is getting closer to a major change, but the question is bigger than simply finding another analyst for Charles Barkley’s chair. The show’s next chapter could depend on whether anyone can bring the same chemistry to a desk that has spent years being built around its personalities.

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Barkley has said 2026-27 is his final season, although that timeline is tied to Ernie Johnson’s own plans. With Johnson’s retirement decision still unresolved, the future of the desk remains unsettled even as possible names begin to surface.

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Asked whether Draymond Green could replace him, Barkley gave Green credit before making his own preference clear. “I think Draymond would do a good job. I like Draymond, but Jalen Rose is fantastic. He’s substituted for us sometimes, Jalen Rose is unbelievable, Vince Carter is unbelievable… but Jalen Rose to me, would be the perfect guy because he’s done the most with us.”

Barkley’s retirement plans have changed before, but this time he has tied his decision directly to Johnson. “Me and Ernie are a package deal. Ernie said to me, ‘Chuck, would you please stay for two more years?’ I said, you know what, Ernie? I love you, man. You’re the best. I’ll stay for two more years. So right now, unless Ernie changes his mind, next year is my last year 100 percent,” Barkley said on The Bill Simmons Podcast in September.

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That “100 percent” retirement plan still has one important condition. Front Office Sports reported on September 15 that Johnson’s decision on whether to retire after the 2026-27 season remains “up in the air.” Barkley has repeatedly tied his own future to Johnson’s, making the end of an era less settled than it might appear.

The show itself is not going anywhere because of the network change. TNT Sports continues to produce Inside the NBA from its Atlanta studios, while ESPN and ABC distribute the program. There is still no publicly confirmed succession plan from TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery or ESPN for the show’s main seats, meaning Barkley’s comments are a personal preference rather than an official casting decision.

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Draymond Green Refuses to Call Himself Barkley’s Successor

Draymond Green does have a legitimate connection to the show. Turner Sports signed him to an active-player contributor deal in January 2022, and he has appeared on Inside the NBA during All-Star Weekends, the playoffs and the 2026 NBA Finals.

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But Green has never treated Barkley’s chair as something he is simply waiting to inherit. In his late-September interview with Front Office Sports, he pushed back on the entire idea of directly replacing Barkley.

“It’s not my place or role to say, like, yeah, that’s the seat I’m filling. I just don’t make that decision. You know, Charles Barkley is a legend. So to even think that you’re filling his seat, I think that’s a grave mistake,” Green told Front Office Sports.

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“You never replace superstars in the NBA. Michael Jordan still hasn’t been replaced in Chicago some 30 years later. You don’t replace greatness. You don’t replace GOATs,” Green added.

Barkley’s comments should therefore be viewed as a preference, not a hiring decision. TNT Sports retains production of the show and there is no publicly confirmed plan for who would take over either seat if Barkley and Johnson eventually leave.

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Rose is not a random name from Barkley’s list. He has a long history with Turner Sports and has already worked within the Inside the NBA setup. In November 2024, Rose filled in alongside Barkley, Johnson and O’Neal on an alternate TNT broadcast, and he returned in February 2026 as a featured fill-in studio analyst during regular-season coverage.

That history helps explain Barkley’s reasoning. Rose has already spent time around the group and has experience with the show’s loose mix of analysis and banter, while there is no public indication that TNT Sports has offered him a permanent role.

Inside the NBA has not always treated major cast changes as simple one-for-one replacements. When Shaquille O’Neal joined the show in 2011, TNT kept Kenny Smith and Barkley and reshaped the desk around the new personality. That history matters now because replacing Barkley may be less about finding another former NBA star and more about figuring out what the show looks like without one of its defining personalities.

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The challenge is reflected in the show’s history. Inside the NBA has won 21 Sports Emmy Awards, while Barkley has won five individual Sports Emmys for his work as a studio analyst.

For now, Barkley has made his preference clear. Green may have the experience and personality to become part of the show’s next chapter, but even he does not see himself as someone who can simply step into Barkley’s place. If the time eventually comes for Barkley to leave, the bigger challenge will be keeping the chemistry that made his seat so difficult to fill in the first place.