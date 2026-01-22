Charles Barkley Presses Adam Silver to “Find a Way” for LeBron James’ All-Star Appearance

The All-Star Weekend is going to feel a little different than we’re used to since Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan retired. LeBron James didn’t make the All-Star starter cut in his 23rd season under the new format, a first in two decades. Sure, he didn’t play last year but he was there and it didn’t even closely feel like his final All-Star appearance. If he is meant to have one, Charles Barkley has a very unique solution for it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It came as a shock when the new All-Star voting format meant LeBron James was not leading the weekend in Los Angeles. But there were also mixed reactions debating whether he qualified based on his late start and his roller-coaster performance this season.

Even Chuck made it very clear to Dan LeBatard, “Number one, LeBron didn’t deserve to make the All-Star team.” But in true Chuckster fashion, there’s a big ‘but.’ “Think he’s close to the end. I think we need to find a way to get him in there because, let’s be honest, it’s probably his last All-Star Game. But he didn’t deserve to make the team; he’s not playing like an All-Star. But if this is his last year, I think we need to find a way to get him in the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s not the only one who felt that way. Most fans want a proper All-Star farewell. Chuck feels that the NBA commissioner can make that happen if the votes do not.

“I think Adam Silver should go to LeBron and say, ‘Hey man, is this your last year?’ And then if it is, we need to make sure your last year you’re in the All-Star Game because he’s done so much for the game,” Barkley explained. “I told you, he’s the third-best player I’ve ever seen play behind Michael and Kobe. I admire him; I respect him. But listen, man, if this is his last year, I hope that they find a way to get him in the game.”

Charles Barkley has seen an NBA commissioner make these accommodations before. And it sounds like he’s not had enough of King James’ All-Star moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley’s witnessed the All-Star adjustment

In 2003, when Chuck was on the early iteration of Inside the NBA with Magic Johnson and Kenny “The Jet” Smith, he was part of the All-Star coverage in Atlanta. That was meant to be his old friend Michael Jordan’s final All-Star game before he called it an NBA career in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It was a big part of Jordan’s farewell tour. Vince Carter ceremonially gave his starting position to MJ. Kobe Bryant ensured His Airness had a real matchup. Everyone else got to savor All-Star Jordan one last time. If it’s going to be LeBron James’ final season, they expected to relive some of that during that weekend in LA.

Sir Charles and the TNT crew had a much more special final All-Star appearance in 2025 as Inside the NBA was moving to ESPN. It was a move enabled by Adam Silver’s public support for the show to continue despite Turner Sports losing the NBA media rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silver also added Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade to the 2019 All-Star lineups to ensure they got an All-Star farewell. Silver’s office also holds some selection powers to determine the USA vs the World lineups. Chuck is hoping for a similar accommodation by Silver.

James, however, is at peace with his current trajectory. When asked if he was bothered by his record of 21 consecutive seasons as All-Star starter being broken, he said, “No, not at all.” While he may not be a starter, there’s still a chance for him to be part of the weekend and he said, ” I’m always grateful. For sure, if I’m there, I’ll be there in attendance. If I’m not, I know I’ll be able to take full advantage of it. I know exactly what I’ll be doing. So, I’m good either way.”

Despite James’ grace, Barkley and many others believe Adam Silver has the tools to keep the game’s greatest active ambassador in the spotlight for one final mid-season celebration.