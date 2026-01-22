Charles Barkley Raises Red Flag on Victor Wembanyama, Pushes Shaq Career Model

When Victor Wembanyama arrived in the NBA, there was a lot of skepticism about him adapting to the pro league. Two of those doubters have now turned believers: Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. While in the first two years, the French phenom had his struggles, Chuck is now helping the Spurs star to avoid a breakdown because of injuries.

“The only question about Victor is his health,” said Barkley on the Dan Le Batard Show. “You know, Dan, I hate saying this cuz it sounds stupid, but it’s true. These guys who are that tall, have we ever seen any one of them stay really healthy for like 10 years of excellence? I mean, it’s such a freak of nature to be that tall. And I love that kid. I hope he’s able to stay healthy.

I’ve said this before, Shaquille O’Neal is the biggest human being I’ve ever seen in my life. Him being able to play for 20 years is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history. I know at the end he didn’t have a lot left, but he had a 10 to 15-year run where he could outrun everybody. He could out jump everybody. But yeah, but man, I hope Victor can stay healthy.”

Charles Barkley’s concern is genuine, as Yao Ming’s career is the best example. He was terrific in his first few seasons while also being durable, missing just two games in his first three seasons. Then the wheels fell off. He had just one healthy season in the final five years of his career. That might be a risk for Victor Wembanyama.

This year, the Spurs superstar has already missed 12 games with a calf strain. After coming back from the injury, he didn’t start in the next 6 was under a minute restriction. Sadly, he hyper-extended his left knee against the New York Knicks and missed two more games. Again, he was back under a minute restriction, as San Antonio wants to avoid any more issues.

He averaged 24 points per game over the first 20 games of the year and is on pace to average a double-double for the third consecutive season to open his career. He has become an even more potent offensive weapon this season with a career-high 51.4% shooting clip. Shaq serves both the model and the warning in this regard.

During his prime, O’Neal was the most dominant player in the league, routinely making All-NBA teams and leading different franchises to title contention. But once injuries began to take their toll, especially toward the latter part of his career, he was never quite able to return to that same unstoppable level.

One thing that Victor Wembanyama shouldn’t follow from Shaquille O’Neal

Over the years, Shaq has given credit to Wemby for changing his style and not just being dependent on jumpers. The Spurs star now attack the paint viciously and efficiently. So that advice did work for the 22-year-old. But during the course of the Lakers legend’s career, he did play through the majority of games through pain, which led to him being dependent on meds.

Previously, the reporter asked him if the painkillers got him through games, he said, “I mean, 15 years of that, straight. Sometimes I couldn’t play if I didn’t take it. All it did was mask the pain. So when I’m loose, oh, it’s going to be a great show.” It eventually took a toll on his kidneys. Even the doctors told him, “Hey, man, we don’t need you taking that stuff now. You got to be careful.”

Back then, the medical development was different. Now, Victor Wembanyama can use that to his advantage and extend his stint if no major injury roadblock his career.