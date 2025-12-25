Charles Barkley Sends Blunt Message to Draymond Green About Warriors’ Playoff Hopes

The Golden State Warriors sit 8th in the Western Conference. Their record? 15-15. Yeah, this feels like history repeating itself, doesn’t it? The once-dynasty falling apart in the regular season only to fuel themselves through into the playoffs. However, NBA legend Charles Barkley feels slightly differently. And he made sure the Warriors veteran, Draymond Green, knew it.

Green appeared on ESPN Tip-Off with the crew of Inside the NBA. Now, the 35-year-old is set to play in the Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. But before the action, he sat with Chuck, Shaq, and others. Waking up at 8:30 in the morning, he received Christmas greetings from the hosts.

Meanwhile, Draymond said that it was great to see the crew back as he missed them on YouTube. Now, Charles Barkley took the opportunity to tease the veteran forward. “We’re going to have you back here once the playoffs start,” Chuck said. He had no mercy for Green as he served a reality check on a platter.

Simply put, Green would be back in the studio with the Inside the NBA crew during the playoffs. Barkley’s message is clear: the Dubs may not reach the postseason.

With 56 nights still left in an 82-game marathon, the Dubs remain alive in the postseason chase. A flat 15-15 record places them eighth, far behind Oklahoma City at 26-4, yet close to Phoenix and Memphis. The recent 5 and 5-stretch shows balance, slight efficiency gains, and a narrow scoring edge that keeps belief breathing.

Meanwhile, production tells a layered story. Stephen Curry drives the offense at 28.7 points, Draymond Green anchors playmaking and rim protection, Jonathan Kuminga controls the glass, and Jimmy Butler fuels defensive disruption.

The roadmap ahead mixes friendly home dates, where they stand 9-4, with brutal tests against Denver, Boston, and OKC. Well, a PlayIn entry looks realistic, while a top-six leap demands near perfection.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green is ready to face the Mavs at Chase Center on December 25. Now, you must be thinking how he bypassed any punishment after the heated argument with Steve Kerr? Well, call it the urgency of the situation, but the Dubs need him on the floor.

Draymond Green escapes a penalty from the Warriors

Monday’s 120-97 dismantling of Orlando came with an unexpected subplot. Draymond Green vanished for the final 20 minutes, though the scoreboard offered no tactical reason.

The absence traced back to a heated Q3 exchange with Steve Kerr, after which Green walked off toward the locker room. He later returned to the sideline, yet Kerr kept him seated as the Golden State Warriors cruised home comfortably.

Postgame, both voices struck a calm tone. Kerr and Green acknowledged raised emotions, framing the episode as a cooling-off pause rather than a fracture. Still, league watchers raised eyebrows. Leaving a live contest invites scrutiny, especially given Golden State’s history with internal discipline and expectations of leadership accountability.

Imago Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

That history includes 2018, when a sideline clash with Kevin Durant led to a suspension. This time, the response stayed measured. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne revealed no penalties are coming. “I don’t expect there to be any suspension or fine or anything like that.”

She added that the walkaway signaled maturity. Green later spoke with general manager Mike Dunleavy, a conversation described as positive, steady, and forward-focused.

Thus, while legends like Charles Barkley are speaking of the ominous turn of events, Draymond Green is clearly looking forward. Sure, playoffs might not be in the Dubs’ destiny this time, but ever said putting up a tough fight isn’t allowed? Meanwhile, all eyes would be in the Bay as Klay Thompson comes back home as a rival. Can the Warriors pin down Dallas? Only time will tell.