Charles Barkley Stopped in Tracks as TNT Crew Grow Tired of His Love for Matthew Tkachuk & NHL

There’s never a dull moment when Charles Barkley has a microphone in front of him. But this time, during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and Pacers, Sir Charles was literally shut down mid-rant. Not by Ernie. Not by Shaq. But by a rogue video feed and a hauntingly familiar beep that brought the entire TNT panel to a standstill.

What was Barkley talking about, you ask? Not Jalen Brunson’s shaky handles. Not Tyrese Haliburton’s hot-and-cold shot selection. Nope — Charles was back on his soapbox, singing his praises for the Stanley Cup Finals like he was on the NHL’s payroll. And yes, he tried to bring the Oilers and Panthers to an NBA party again.

Midway through the third quarter, while Indiana was busy making the Knicks look like a 12-seed in the NCAA tournament, Barkley decided it was time to squeeze in his hockey agenda. He hyped up the Stanley Cup Final and started rolling a clip… until the screen froze, flashing rainbow color bars and unleashing a loud, sustained beep that felt like a jump scare from an early 2000s DVD player.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Shaq, of course, didn’t waste a second: “Just cold words for shut the hell up.” Ernie Johnson, the king of deadpan delivery, chimed in smoothly: “Way to stop the man in his tracks.” And just like that, the segment went from Stanley Cup Central to Turner Technical Theater. Even Chuck couldn’t resist laughing as he yelled,“Let’s go Oilers!” while the entire production team was probably debating whether to yank the HDMI cable out of pure panic.

Charles Barkley’s Unexpected Hockey Obsession

Now, for the uninitiated, this wasn’t Barkley randomly deciding to shout out hockey like he forgot which sport he covers. The man’s got hockey roots deeper than some second-round NBA draft picks. Back in 1984, when Barkley was drafted by the Sixers, he shared an arena with the Flyers. That’s where he first fell in love with the coldest sport on ice — literally and figuratively.

From Pelle Lindbergh to Rick Tocchet, Chuck rubbed shoulders with Flyers legends and got hooked. And over the years, he hasn’t let go. He’s said it multiple times: “There’s nothing like a hockey game in person. It’s really awesome.” Yes, Charles Barkley — the guy who once said analytics were for nerds — is out here breaking down Matthew Tkachuk’s forechecks and praising Leon Draisaitl’s one-timers like he’s auditioning for Hockey Night in Canada.

Barkley’s man-crush on Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk isn’t new either. During last year’s playoffs, he hyped the guy so much, we half-expected Tkachuk to show up on Inside the NBA wearing a suit and breaking down the pick-and-roll. Actually, that almost happened. Tkachuk did join the NBA on TNT crew before Game 6 of the 2023 ECF, and Barkley greeted him like they were long-lost teammates.

Chuck even joked to Matthew’s dad, NHL legend Keith Tkachuk, “I’m sorry to say it, Keith, but Matthew might be better than you.” Classic Barkley — saying what everyone else is thinking, only louder and funnier. Meanwhile, while Chuck’s video feed was glitching like an old NBA Live disc, the Indiana Pacers were glitching the Knicks’ defense. Pascal Siakam turned into the Game 6 Kawhi version of himself, dropping 26 points on 60% shooting. The Knicks’ defensive rotations? Slower than Shaq chasing a fast break in 2005.

And speaking of slow, Karl-Anthony Towns’ jumper was falling like Knicks fans’ hopes — he shot 4-for-13, which felt more like 1-for-infinity. Jalen Brunson had 15 points but needed 14 shots to get there, and OG Anunoby’s +/– of -9 felt generous.

On the flip side, Indiana’s bench was cooking like it was brunch time in Indianapolis. Thomas Bryant hit 3 threes, Toppin was airborne, and Haliburton, despite some shaky percentages, had 9 assists by the end of the third.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Pacers were up 92–77 with one quarter left, and unless the Knicks had a 2002-era Tracy McGrady in the locker room, it wasn’t looking good.

All jokes aside, Charles Barkley’s hockey takes have been a breath of fresh air for NHL fans who rarely see this kind of mainstream love. He’s appeared on NHL on TNT, handed out hot takes about the Maple Leafs’ cursed title dreams, and even bought drinks for an entire bar after a SUNY Fredonia men’s hockey game. Who else you know going from Inside the NBA to Inside the Local Dive Bar that fast?

Chuck’s blend of unfiltered honesty, awkward timing, and wholesome enthusiasm makes him one of a kind. Whether it’s calling out Anthony Davis’ street clothes or hyping up Connor McDavid’s puck-handling, he’s always — and we mean always — entertaining.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So what did we learn? If Charles Barkley ever tries to launch a full NHL highlight segment in the middle of a playoff game, the universe or, at least, TNT’s production team, will pull the plug faster than Doc Rivers calling a timeout after two missed shots.

But hey, let Chuck cook. Whether it’s basketball or hockey, nobody does it quite like him. Just maybe have the tech team double-check the HDMI cable next time.