With a 15-4 record, the Philadelphia 76ers are leading the Eastern Conference. However, Charles Barkley still isn’t convinced of their championship potential and recommends sending one specific player to another team.

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That’s VJ Edgecombe. In only his second NBA season, he’s found himself surrounded by not only former Celtics star Jaylen Brown but also future Hall of Famer LeBron James. So, what does Barkley suggest?

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“I would trade Edgecombe. I think you gotta find a way to help your bench in Philly,” the NBA legend said in the latest episode of Steam Room. “And I think with Brown and Maxey, they’re good enough that you don’t need the third guard in my opinion. So I think you could get something good for Edgecombe to help the bench.”

While Barkley’s suggestion works in theory, it’s difficult to see exactly how much cap space Edgecombe’s trade would even open up. The 21-year-old’s four-year contract is worth $50 million.

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He is also one of the younger players on the roster, which means he was taken in as talent worth developing. Edgecombe is currently averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. That isn’t inherently bad for a young player who also shares the court with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey.

Moreover, trading Edgecombe alone won’t be enough. The 76ers would have to offer up someone else along with draft picks to make a noticeable difference. That being said, Barkley’s take still makes sense to a certain extent.

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Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey make for powerful guards in the Sixers lineup. Brown, who was traded in from the Celtics before the regular season, is averaging 21.4 points per game while Maxey is going strong with 25.9 PPG.

Between the two of them, Edgecombe might get very little space to make a difference that looks good on his stat sheet.

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Edgecombe wasn’t the only 76ers player Barkley has discussed recently. He also brought up the frequent load management employed by the Sixers for LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and more.

“I don’t care how gaudy their record is because Embiid’s not playing this game, LeBron’s not playing, Jaylen Brown’s not playing, if they’re going to do this, I don’t think you can win a championship,” he said in a recent episode of Inside the NBA.

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“I could be wrong, but I don’t think you can just mix and match and go through the playoffs,” he concluded.

Many have raised questions about James frequently missing games as he manages lower back and sciatica pain. Furthermore, the team’s center, Joel Embiid, has been listed as day-to-day on the injury report after recently missing games against Portland and Miami due to illness.

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Barkley and Kenny Smith seemed to agree that the Sixers bench needs another big man to replace Embiid or even James when one of them is out. Otherwise, it could damage the team’s performance as they try to make the playoffs.

Will the Sixers go for a trade? Perhaps we’ll find out in the coming months.