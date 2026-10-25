Hornets Announcer Uncovers Costly Heat Blunder With Giannis Antetokounmpo as Fans Lose Patience With Superstar

Giannis Antetokounmpo was expected to give the Miami Heat a boost. Instead, they have opened the 2026-27 season with three straight losses. Miami hasn’t started a season this poorly since 2007-08, when it dropped its first five games. The skid also marks the first 0-3 start of Erik Spoelstra’s 19-year run as head coach. The latest setback, a 115-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, has only added to the frustration.

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Charlotte’s announcer has since called attention to a questionable decision involving Giannis, adding to the growing frustration among Heat fans over the team’s early struggles.

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“With two of those bad losses at home, and this had to be another bad loss. They just fought back. Likes to Davion Mitchell with Giannis on the bench, you bring him back in just under the six-minute mark when you had all the momentum, got back to the game tied up, and then just fall apart again on the offensive end.

“He (Giannis) fouls out. And the Hornets take advantage of that broken momentum that Miami had once they put Giannis back in the game.”

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Miami fell behind by 22 points in the third quarter, with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foul trouble forcing Erik Spoelstra to look elsewhere for answers.



The Heat coach leaned on Davion Mitchell and Bam Adebayo, along with reserves Pelle Larsson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bobby Portis Jr. The group sparked a comeback, pulling Miami level at 100, 102, and 104. Then the Greek Freak checked back in for Portis with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and immediately helped set up Adebayo for a dunk that tied the game at 104.

But he couldn’t stay on the floor long enough to make a difference down the stretch. Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up a loose-ball foul shortly after returning and fouled out on a shooting foul with 1:57 remaining. This left Miami without its superstar for the decisive moments. That’s why the criticism from fans has surfaced on social media.

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Fans critique Giannis Antetokounmpo and Erik Spoelstra

Some questioned Erik Spoelstra’s late-game substitution and the need to play Giannis when the Heat already had the momentum. Let’s not forget that Miami outscored Charlotte 35-19 in the fourth quarter.

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A fan wrote, “sacrificed the W to try and include Giannis, common Spoelstra L.” Another expressed similar sentiment. “There was no reason to put him back in, he’d been bad all game on top of the foul trouble. This loss is on Spo’s shoulders.”

Even Giannis Antetokounmpo received some flak for his performance on Saturday. The two-time MVP played 25 minutes, scoring 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting. His contribution extended to 6 rebounds and 3 assists, but he also had a team-worst -20 plus/minus.

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Before tonight, the Greek Freak had 35 points in a loss to the Timberwolves and 36 points in a loss to the Pistons. Keeping that context, a fan asked on X, “How long till Giannis asks for a trade?”

The Heat had high expectations after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. He even showed individual brilliance in the first two games, but it didn’t translate into wins. But after the third loss, the questions about rotations and chemistry are visibly growing.

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Another netizen chimed in with, “Yeah i don’t think bam and Giannis is gonna work.” In the first two games, Bam Adebayo had limited offensive contributions, with 15 points in the opener and just 4 against the Pistons. In the game against Detroit, Bam was limited by foul trouble.

Similarly, if Adebayo’s offensive ability is questioned, another fan challenged Giannis Antetokounmpo’s defensive duties. “One thing im not tryna hear is giannis bitw case being built on a foundation of ‘hes a two way player’ The conversation MUST start with his offense.”

All in all, the Heat did not envision Giannis’ era beginning with a 0-3 start. Fans are clearly frustrated, and Coach Spo must find a solution in this long NBA season.