Hornets Eye Jaylen Brown Trade as Insider Reveals Front Office Plans in LaMelo Ball Exit Fallout

For the Boston Celtics, the Jaylen Brown trade speculation seemed like it might fade after their unsuccessful pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, it has only gathered momentum. As the NBA offseason unfolds, another Eastern Conference team has emerged in the conversation surrounding the Finals MVP’s future, adding a fresh layer to the growing uncertainty in Boston.

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On the second night of the 2026 NBA Draft, ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Celtics are “actively engaged” in Brown trade talks. Following this update, reporter Mike Lacett tweeted, “I’m hearing the @hornets are one of these teams”.

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The trade is possible since the Hornets sent LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves and created a record-breaking exception of about $40.7 million as part of the deal. Now, Charlotte can absorb the salary of a player without sending out a matching salary, provided the incoming salary fits within the exception plus the NBA’s allowed cushion. This exception is one reason there’s speculation linking the Hornets to high-salary players such as Jaylen Brown.

Charlotte’s blockbuster trade also reshaped the market around Brown in another way. Before acquiring Ball, Minnesota had reportedly been among the teams to inquire about Brown. With the Timberwolves committing significant draft capital and Naz Reid to land Ball, one of Boston’s previously linked suitors effectively came off the board.

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Lacett also floated a hypothetical framework involving the draft assets Charlotte received in the Ball trade and Miles Bridges, who has reportedly generated trade interest around the league. Any such proposal, however, remains speculative. Charania has separately reported that multiple teams have expressed interest in both Bridges and Naz Reid, although Charlotte is reportedly keen on retaining the latter following his arrival from Minnesota.

“The Boston Celtics are actively engaged in trade talks surrounding Jaylen Brown with multiple interested teams. And I’m told there is a sense of purpose from teams around the league that they feel from the Celtics in these conversations,” said Charania. “But my understanding, the urgency from either side could change as the weeks go on. And this all comes in the wake of the Celtics losing out on Giannis after they offered Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks. Now his status is very much up in the air in Boston as we march toward free agency.”

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Later, NBA insider Brett Siegel also reported that Brown has not requested a trade and that any discussions are being driven by the Celtics’ front office rather than the player himself. Siegel also identified teams such as the Rockets, Pelicans and Timberwolves among those that had engaged in conversations involving the Celtics star. Before the Wolves traded for Ball, they reportedly were interested in trading for Brown.

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Minnesota’s acquisition of Ball, however, effectively ended that possibility, leaving Charlotte among the teams now being linked with Boston’s All-Star wing.

However, while the trade speculation has continued, JB has largely continued streaming on Twitch, showing little public concern over the rumors. Recently, he even posted cryptic messages on X, including “I love cats” and “The neighbors rice always smells better.”

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Neither post has been linked to the ongoing trade speculation. In a case such as this, one would turn to Boston’s President for some surety, but that won’t yield much result either.

Boston President speaks on Jaylen Brown’s future

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens offered measured comments about Brown following the first round of the NBA Draft.

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“Jaylen Brown is a big part of us,” Stevens told reporters about JB’s future after the first round of the 2026 NBA draft on Tuesday night. “I don’t want to predict the future. I look at it as this is our team.”

Speaking about whether the trade speculation could affect the franchise’s relationship with Brown, Stevens said, “You would have to ask him.” While Stevens stopped short of making any guarantees about Brown’s long-term future, he also offered no indication that a move was imminent, leaving the Celtics’ position intentionally open-ended as free agency approaches.