Hornets HC Seemingly Squashes LaMelo Ball Trade Rumors With Clear Message

As the Charlotte Hornets face the New York Knicks tonight in the NBA Cup’s Group stage, one storyline looms over them. The noise surrounding LaMelo Ball’s future has grown louder, fueled by speculation that the franchise might pivot towards a younger direction with its more youthful pieces. Fans have wondered about Charlotte’s direction, and now, head coach Charles Lee has clarified the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before tonight’s matchup, Lee spoke to reporters, changing the tone around the conversation about the Hornets’ plans. When asked about what he wants to see from the trio of Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, he was direct. “Yeah, that three-headed monster, I think, is going to be a staple for a really long time. All three of those guys have a very bright future and also are very good players right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as outside voices question about Ball’s potential long-term future, Lee’s expectations remain clear: “What I’m looking for from them is to set a tone defensively, I would love to see us get off to a better defensive start tonight with those three guys who I think are super competitive and bring an edge on that end of the floor.” He emphasized edge and competitiveness.

He also noted that, on offense, the trio already shares an instinctive feel. He explained, “I think they do a really good job of playing off of each other with pass-aheads early in the clock and then also just making the right rim reads. And I look forward to seeing them knock down a couple more shots today too.”

This isn’t the first time Lee has refuted the rumored trade reports for Ball. A few days ago, the Hornets coach told a reporter, “Our relationship, our ability to have communication between myself, Melo and Jeff [Peterson, the team’s president of basketball operations], it’s really hot. And I think that he’s always communicated to us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also added that Ball understands that the Hornets are building a new foundation alongside him, and wants to be loyal to the team that drafted him. “He wants to build this thing with us. He understands what it’s going to take to try to win and who we need in the building and stuff. So I think that he is just committed to Charlotte. He’s talked about how much he loves the city and the fans and that’s all I ever hear and that’s all.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

LaMelo Ball Shuts Down the Noise and Reaffirms His Loyalty

The root of the rumors about LaMelo’s potential trade originated from a report from a writer who reported that some league sources indicated that Ball would be “open to a trade” from the Hornets, and that the team was open to letting him go. Ball himself has repeatedly refuted the rumors, first through a social media post including a clown emoji on a repost of the original report.

Imago Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts to a foul during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Afterward, Ball was asked by reporters, and he openly dismissed the credibility of the story, being as direct and blunt as possible. “I love being here … I ain’t saying nothing. I’m just trying to win, that’s it.” He also doubled down on this position, saying, “You ain’t ever heard that come from me. So it’s false info.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For a player whose career has already weathered injuries, organizational instability, and relentless pressure, Ball’s clarity looks like it has remained. He didn’t hide his frustration with the report, but acknowledged struggles and reminded everyone that he committed long-term to Charlotte when he signed his extension, and his belief in the franchise still remains.