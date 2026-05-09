Hornets Star Miles Bridges Secures Restraining Orders Against Ex-Partner After Alleged Harassment

Miles Bridges started dating Mychelle Johnson in 2016, and a decade later, he has now filed for restraining orders. Their relationship began when the Charlotte Hornets star was not even an NBA star. A wedding and two kids later, it took a turn for the worse on June 29, 2022. Now it has reached a stage where the 28-year-old needs legal aid to protect himself from his ex.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

TMZ reported that Miles Bridges was granted a temporary restraining order against his ex. It was a North Carolina judge who signed off on his request to keep Mychelle at least 500 yards from him, his home, and the Charlotte Hornets facilities. In fact, the judge specifically instructed Mychelle not to harass the NBA star or his girlfriend, Shara, and not to cyberstalk the Hornets star. It was on the basis of Miles’s bombshell claims about his ex and her behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miles Bridges said that the restraining order was necessary to prevent his ex from “a deliberate campaign of terror by a mother who will abandon her own infant and children … and stop at nothing to pursue her vendetta.” Another instance reported by TMZ indicated that Johnson was allegedly intoxicated as she drove to the Spectrum Center. She did all this to “tamper with its tires while he was on the court playing for the Charlotte Hornets.” The NBA star also flagged the behavior from Johnson against his current partner, Shara Bowden.

Even last year, Shara got involved in a back-and-forth with Bridges’ ex. Johnson first stated in a deleted Instagram post, “We’re going to leave his birthday party, I have my four kids … It’s cold outside. Looking for my car, and my car is gone. My kids’ dad seemingly sent somebody to steal my car.” But to put those rumors and allegations to rest, Shara only had one response and called out Mychelle as a substance addict. Naturally, the relationship between the two baby-mamas is not smooth. It worsened after Johnson’s recent actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ reported that she “knew those children had ridden in that vehicle” and “did not care” about tampering with the tires. In fact, there were further claims made by Miles Bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mychelle launched a cyberattack on him and his lawyer

She created a fake phone number to send him a text with his home address to scare him.

Johnson impersonated the Bridges lawyer as another woman, claiming to be pregnant with the Hornets star. This even led to them setting up a paternity test because they believed it to be real.

Miles Bridges and his troubled time with Mychelle Johnson

A few years ago, it was the Hornets’ star on the wrong side of the law. On June 29, 2022, he was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. Johnson had posted a series of now-deleted pictures of her injuries and diagnosis, which included assault, brain concussion, and other injuries. On July 19th, 2022, Miles Bridges was charged with one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felonies regarding child endangerment. A day later, the Hornets’ star pleaded not guilty to the felony charge and paid $130k bail initially for his release. But the trouble did not go away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court sentenced him to three years of probation in November. But later, he was charged with violating his probation when he allegedly threw billiard balls at his wife’s car. Even the league stepped in to investigate this matter. They decided to hand Bridges a 30-game suspension. But this was cut to 10 games after giving him credit for missing the entire 82 games the previous season. He thanked the Hornets organization for giving him a second shot at his career.

“A lot of people don’t get a second chance, and I want to use this second chance to prove to everyone that I’m the same kid you drafted five years ago.” A lot has transpired between the two, and Miles Bridges appeared on the wrong side of the law, lost his career, but later got a shot at redemption.