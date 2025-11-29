Hornets vs Raptors Injury Report (Nov. 29): Are LaMelo Ball, RJ Barrett Playing Tonight?

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Toronto Raptors tonight, having met them just a few games ago. LaMelo Ball and Co. nearly pulled off an upset last time around as they had the lead late in the game, but a few offensive rebounds and a couple of blocked shots helped the Raptors keep their impressive winning streak alive.

However, this time, things could look a lot different for Toronto, given the massive injury blow they’ve suffered. This could help Charlotte finish what they couldn’t on the road. However, for that, they’ll have to be at their best, something that’s only possible if their star players, such as LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, are available for tonight’s clash. So, will he suit up against the Raptors?

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report: Are LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller Playing Tonight?

Well, both these stars played huge roles on Friday night as they helped their team snap their seven-game losing streak with an impressive 123-116 win over the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Miller led the scoring for the Hornets as he finished the night with 27 points on 10-19 from the field. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball also added 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists on the night in 29 minutes of action.

So, while both Ball and Miller have struggled with injuries for most of the season so far, there’s a slight chance we might see them in action for this game. Although as of writing, none of them is injured, given that tonight Charlotte will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back, the coaching staff might lean toward resting them.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) during the first half at the Spectrum Center.

Needless to say, if that’s the case, it might be a huge blow for the Hornets. More so because they’re already quite hard hit with injuries. The likes of Josh Green and Grant Williams have already been ruled out for this game with shoulder and knee injuries, respectively. At the same time, Pat Connaughton will also miss tonight’s game with a calf injury.

This means that if Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball miss this clash, they’ll only further pile up the misery. This comes even after the shaky start Charlotte’s point guard has had this season. His shooting averages have dipped massively this season. Nonetheless, he remains a focal point of this team. While that concludes the Hornets’ injury report, the Raptors also have their fair share of injury trouble.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report: Are RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram playing tonight?

Although the Toronto Raptors’ injury report isn’t as long as the Hornets’, it’s still devastating. RJ Barrett has been ruled out for this game following the knee injury he suffered against Brooklyn. The 25-year-old forward has been one of the standout performers this season for Toronto and is a huge reason why they have been able to stay undefeated in the last nine games.

Barnett won’t be out there to help his team tonight, as he did the last time they went up against the Hornets. Of course, this is a huge blow for the franchise. After all, prior to his injury, he was averaging a solid 19.4 points per game along with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field.

While RJ’s absence will be daunting, the good news is that Brandon Ingram and the rest of the Raptors roster will be all set for tonight’s game. What’s more important is that despite missing RJ Barrett, the Raptors have won the last two games without him. Even though they’ve struggled a bit but it’s safe to say that they’ll be confident that they can hold their ground tonight as well.

Especially with the likes of rookie Collin Murray-Boyles and 26-year-old Sandro Mamukelashvili doing great jobs at replacing him. Speaking of replacements, it will be interesting to see whether all these injuries prompt both teams to make changes to their lineups tonight. More so, with Charlotte playing on back-to-back nights.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Hornets vs Raptors

So, here’s how the Charlotte Hornets could lineup for tonight’s game amid their injury issues:

Position Player PG LaMelo Ball (probable) SG Kon Knueppel SF Brandon Miller (probable) PF Miles Bridges C Ryan Kalkbrenner

And, here’s how the Toronto Raptors could start in RJ Barrett’s absence:

Position Player PG Immanuel Quickley SG Brandon Ingram SF Collin Murray-Boyles PF Scottie Barnes C Jakob Poeltl

So, the stage is set for an exciting game between two polar opposite teams. Now, whether LaMelo Ball and Co. will pull off an upset or will Brandon Ingram and the Raptors extend their winning streak to ten, only time will tell.