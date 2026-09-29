Hornets Waive Rob Dillingham Just 24 Hours After Trading for Him Despite a Glaring Roster Need

The Charlotte Hornets made one of the strangest roster decisions of the NBA offseason. They decided to waive Rob Dillingham after acquiring the former No. 8 overall pick less than 24 hours ago from the Chicago Bulls.

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The move came Monday, just as teams around the league were preparing for training camp. Dillingham had only just arrived in Charlotte as part of the deal that sent veteran shooter Buddy Hield to Chicago. The Hornets also received cash considerations in the transaction. But he never played a game, attended a practice, or had the chance to show the Hornets what he could bring to their backcourt.

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“Don’t get this. Dillingham has been erratic but he’s a lightning fast, 21-year old playmaker,” Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix tweeted. And isn’t Charlotte on the hunt for a point guard?”

That reaction sums up why the move has caught people off guard. Dillingham has certainly been inconsistent during his brief NBA career. His size and defensive limitations have also made it difficult for him to lock down a regular role. But the former lottery pick still possesses the trait of having explosive speed with the ball in his hands.

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And Charlotte just happens to be looking for answers at point guard. The Hornets’ backcourt already has a clear hierarchy, though. Dillingham would have entered a competition with Coby White, Dennis Schroder and Christian Anderson for minutes.

White and Schroder have already established themselves as NBA rotation guards, while Anderson was selected in the first round of this year’s draft. Those three factors alone made Dillingham’s path to meaningful minutes difficult. There is another problem, too.

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Charlotte has plenty of players who can handle the ball without being traditional point guards. Kon Knueppel, Grayson Allen and Sion James give the Hornets additional options on the perimeter. That makes it tougher for the coaching staff to consistently use two point guards at once.

So while Dillingham’s talent may have been intriguing, the numbers simply didn’t work in his favor. Still, the Hornets’ decision to waive him immediately raises questions given the upside he brings.

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Dillingham entered the NBA as the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft. San Antonio selected him before trading him to Minnesota on draft night. He later landed in Chicago, where he showed flashes of the scoring and playmaking that made him a lottery selection in the first place.

Last season, Dillingham averaged 9.6 points and 2.8 assists in 30 games for the Bulls. Those numbers don’t tell the entire story. His ability to change pace, attack gaps and create shots off the dribble remains valuable. The Hornets, however, appear to have viewed the transaction differently.

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His move created a $9.6 million trade exception for Charlotte. The Hornets also have TPEs of $2.3 million, $7 million, $40.8 million, and $4.5 million. That could ultimately prove more important to the front office than keeping another young guard.

For Dillingham, the sudden exit means another opportunity to find a team willing to bet on his potential. Memphis could be one franchise worth watching.

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The Grizzlies recently waived D’Angelo Russell, creating another opening in their backcourt. Dillingham would give Memphis a very different option.



He is younger and quicker and still has room to develop, even if he comes with plenty of questions. There is no indication that Memphis is preparing to sign him, but the fit is at least worth considering.

Dillingham’s NBA journey has already taken him from San Antonio to Minnesota, then Chicago and now Charlotte, all before his 22nd birthday. The latest chapter lasted less than a day. For Charlotte, the decision appears to come down to roster math and financial flexibility.