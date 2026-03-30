Chase Center Cracks Up Despite Heated Scuffle During Warriors-Nuggets as 33-Year-Old Star Steals the Show

Truly, the Dub Nation can use some distraction right now. After season-ending injuries to Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and with Stephen Curry still sidelined since January 30, they needed something to cheer for. They got that moment through Gary Payton II, but not his bucket, assist, or steal, but for a rather awkward move during a fight.

With 9:57 to go in the second frame, the shoving contest turned physical. It began with L.J. Cryer bumping Jamal Murray, who shoved the Warriors star back, as other players got involved. Draymond Green was right there, but played peacemaker for a change. But then Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji and Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton escalated it and took it to the baseline. That’s when GP2 came to the rescue of his teammate.

He snatched Nnaji’s headband off in a hilariously disrespectful move. The broadcast moment was shown at the Chase Center through the Jumbotron, and they couldn’t stop laughing. Among the kerfuffle, the refs were on high alert and after the review issued technical fouls to Zeke Nnaji, Gary Payton II, and De’Anthony Melton.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that’s not where GP2 and Nnaji’s moment ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the apparent, hilarious, and disrespectful move, Gary Payton II was still not done. A few possessions later, he ran through Nnaji’s chest to get the bucket and made sure to stare him down afterwards. He ended the night with 16 points, five rebounds, and one assist while shooting 7-8 from the field (87.5 FG%). After the game, he shared some thoughts on this incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old made it clear it was the first time that he had stolen any player’s headband during a fight. Gary Payton further clarified that the second-quarter back and forth was “Unnecessary grabbing and pulling.” While the move from GP2 might have brought some smiles, but head coach was not happy with another star player.

Warriors Steve Kerr puts 23-year-old on notice

Despite being depleted, the Warriors went on a 19-2 run in the second quarter to lead by 13. By the third quarter, the Nuggets had crawled back, and the scores were level, 69 apiece. With momentum shifting towards Denver, the Golden State needed someone to step up. Young guard Brandin Podziemski did that, but his decision-making was questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of an easy wide-open Kristaps Porzingis for a three, Podz went for a floater, leading to an easy change of possession basket for Denver. Steve Kerr was visibly upset with Podziemski’s decision-making. The head coach clearly animated and apparently shouted “Pass the Ball” to Brandin Podziemski. Ultimately, the Nuggets overpowered the Warriors for an easy 116-93 win.

The loss also put an end to a three-game winning streak for Steve Kerr’s side. With Stephen Curry missing his 25th game in a row, these mistakes become costly.