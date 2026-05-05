Bulls Finalize New VP of Basketball Operations, Snub Candidates From Timberwolves & Pistons

The first step in the Chicago Bulls’ organizational overhaul seems unconventional. Many felt that Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd, who has long ties with the Windy City and its franchise, would be next in line. But that’s not the case, as Bulls president/CEO Michael Reinsdorf had other ideas.

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On Monday, the franchise announced the hiring of Atlanta Hawks senior vice president Bryson Graham as the franchise’s new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. The 39-year-old spent 15 years in New Orleans before joining Atlanta last offseason, rising from an intern to GM. While his age might not show it, he has an impressive scouting record. ESPN’s Shams Charania tweeted exactly that to show why he was chosen over Lloyd and Detroit Pistons senior vice president Dennis Lindsey.

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“Graham, 39, has been known across the NBA for a tremendous scouting eye and being part of successful finds in the draft and player acquisitions during his tenure with the Pelicans and Hawks. The Bulls conducted in-person interviews with candidates last week and mulled over three finalists — Graham, Detroit Pistons senior vice president Dennis Lindsey, and Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd — over the weekend before deciding on Graham on Monday.”

So, Chicago went for a young hire who has results on his side. The 39-year-old will take over for the rebuild following the firings of Arturas Karnisovas. The front office needs more people, as GM Marc Eversley was also fired, and the departure of head coach Billy Donovan leaves a gigantic hole to fill. Graham was instrumental in scouting and acquiring players such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Dyson Daniels, and Jose Alvarado.

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Alexander-Walker is the recent winner of the Most Improved Player, and Daniels won the accolade last season. Jones was named first-team all-defense in 2023-24, and Murphy III is one of the league’s premier 3-and-D wings. The Bulls would hope this translates during the 2026 draft. Chicago has two top-15 picks in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft and three of the first 38 selections.

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How the Bulls zeroed in on Graham over other veterans

The momentum in the last few weeks seemed to be tilting toward Timberwolves GM — and former do-everything Bulls employee — Matt Lloyd. He started his career under former Bulls GM and current adviser John Paxson. Lloyd became Chicago’s senior manager of basketball operations and eventually rose to director of college scouting, which he held through the 2011-12 season. He had experience in multiple departments, from media relations to basketball operations to scouting. Despite this, the Bulls showed more faith in Graham.

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Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley stated. “Graham reportedly stole the show in the in-person interview process and got the job on Monday. One Bulls source stressed it had less to do with what the other candidates were lacking and more to do with how Graham wowed the hiring group throughout the process.” A further update also reported that the new EVP will have full autonomy to build out the front office how he sees fit and that finances won’t be an obstacle.

He has a league-high $58 million in salary-cap space this summer to work with. The Bulls haven’t won a playoff series since 2015. They haven’t had a No. 1 overall draft pick since hitting on Derrick Rose in 2008. Graham could slowly and steadily bring that change.