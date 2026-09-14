Chicago Bulls Guard Rob Dillingham Brings Free Basketball Youth Clinic to South Side YMCA

Bulls guard hosting 100 Youth for a Back-to-School Clinic that will include giveaways, discussions about mental health, confidence building & community

CHICAGO (Date) — Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham and the Bulls Youth Hoops team will bring basketball, wellness, and a lot of Bulls spirit to the South Side YMCA during a free youth basketball clinic on Tuesday, September 15, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

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Dillingham and the Chicago Bulls Youth Hoops team will lead participants through a series of basketball drills designed to help young athletes strengthen their skills, build confidence, and feel empowered on the court.

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Open to youth ages seven to 18, the clinic will offer much more than basketball. Participants will receive backpacks filled with back-to-school supplies and take part in a meaningful conversation about mental health and overall well-being.

Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 22: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham 4 during the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 22, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NBA, Basketball Herren, USA OCT 22 Timberwolves at Lakers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20241022146

“This clinic reflects what the YMCA is all about, helping young people grow stronger mind, body, and spirit,” said Andre Goode, Interim Executive Director of the South Side YMCA. “We’re excited to welcome Rob Dillingham and the Bulls Youth Hoops team and give our youth an afternoon filled with movement, encouragement, and positive connections they’ll never forget.”

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The event is part of the Bulls Kid Nation Youth Hoops initiative, presented by BMO, and continues the South Side YMCA’s commitment to creating safe, engaging opportunities where young people can learn, connect and thrive.

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“I remember when I was a kid how important it was for me to have opportunities to play and learn the game of basketball as much as possible,” Dillingham said. “Now as an NBA player, I am proud to use my platform and experience to give back what others have given to me and support kids across Chicago.”

Event Details:

What: Chicago Bulls Basketball Clinic

When: Tuesday, September 15, 4:30–6 p.m. (Media availability with Rob Dillingham from 4-4:15 p.m.)

Where: South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago, IL 60637 (https://www.google.com/maps/search/6330+S.+Stony+Island+Ave.,+Chicago,+IL+60637?entry=gmail&source=g)

Who: Youth ages 7–18

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About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is your Y for Life, serving more than 280,000 people each year through a network of around 100 community facilities, including YMCA locations, overnight camps, and learning program sites. From sports and fitness to aquatics, camps, preschool, and before- and after-school programs, the Y helps individuals and families build healthy minds, bodies, and spirits at any age or stage of life. The YMCA of the USA proudly celebrates 175 years of community impact in 2026.