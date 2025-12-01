Bulls Make Anthony Davis Trade Decision After Mavs’ Steep Asking Price Emerges – Reports

The Chicago Bulls need someone to come to their rescue. Having started 5-0, the franchise has crumbled to below .500. The calamity is in their defense, leaking points against subpar teams. Hence, their search for an anchor is on. And their dream target is somebody from the city – Dallas Mavericks’ Anthony Davis.

This report comes from ESPN’s Jamal Collier. The Bulls’ weak defense has compelled the front office to look for figures who could help bring some structure to the other end of the floor. And they believe the answer is ‘The Brow’.

“The Bulls have had internal discussions about how to proceed, including conversations about Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, sources told ESPN, whom they believe could help the team’s porous rim protection and defensive interior,” Collier wrote for ESPN.

By all means, the Bulls need an interior enforcer to help them snap out of a rut. The Bulls started the season 6-1. Since then, they have lost 9 of their 12 games. Defensively, they have leaked an average of 127.4 points, only behind the Utah Jazz. That stretch includes 56.5 points in the paint, the most in the East aside from the Charlotte Hornets.

Imago Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

So, you can see exactly how Anthony Davis could help the struggling Bulls team. He might be injury-prone and outside of his peak years. However, AD can single-handedly manage a defense, bringing some infrastructural stability to the Bulls. His return against the Lakers saw him block three shots.

The Bulls have forwarded their willingness to deal anybody except Josh Giddey, Buzelis, and Coby White in a trade for Anthony Davis. Being from Chicago, there’s intrigue for AD to join the Bulls and help rescue his hometown team. However, such a major move always comes with it’s set of complications.

Why an Anthony Davis trade seems unlikely

Timing is the essence behind making a statement trade. The Lakers traded for Luka Doncic to cement their new cornerstone after LeBron James. But the Lakers were positioned to compete with that single shift. The Bulls, on the other hand, are yet to establish a winning identity. Hence, they aren’t desperate to act on their difficulties.

A team source told ESPN, “I don’t think going out and chasing X megastar is the way to proceed — at least today,”.

The Bulls are adapting to a different style of play. They want to play fast, engineered by Giddey as the catalyst. In that regard, they have succeeded, averaging the 10 most points over their last 12 games. However, defending while playing at such a pace requires mastery of positioning and communication.

That’s where the Bulls are yet to be on the same page. The team is still relatively young, with a chance to grow even more. At this time, committing to a lofty contract for Anthony Davis might not be wise. The other way is to hinge everything on moving in for AD. The Bulls have the resources that meet the Mavericks’ asking price.

The Mavs are looking for either picks or a combination that includes young players to join their rotation. Without White in any deal, it might be difficult. But the likes of Ayo Dosunmu or another point guard who can facilitate an offense could land a deal. It depends on how much the Bulls feel Anthony Davis will impact their defense.

He’s capable of doing it. But it’s pivotal for the Bulls to feel they can compete with Davis as their focal defensive anchor. Considering he is susceptible to injuries and an aging star, the Bulls have to be one piece away from their ceiling. At this moment, that doesn’t seem to be the case.