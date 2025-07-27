Chicago Bulls Make Important Announcement Amid Josh Giddey’s Contract Negotiation Drama

You don’t find leaders like Billy Donovan every day. That kind of presence—steady, composed, and deeply respected—hits different in a city like Chicago. Post-Michael Jordan, the Bulls have craved identity, and while trophies haven’t returned, Donovan’s brought direction. The win columns might not scream dominance, but the culture shift speaks volumes. He’s turned skepticism into belief, molded young talent, and earned trust upstairs. So the Bulls didn’t just hand him an extension—they made a statement.

“Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has signed a multiyear contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN,” said Shams Charania on X. “Donovan is viewed as a leader within the Bulls organization, and will enter his sixth season in Chicago in 2025-26 with 800 NBA games coached over his career.”

Donovan walked into Chicago with purpose in 2020, knowing the rebuild wouldn’t happen overnight. He pushed pace, trusted his core, and held everyone accountable. LaVine responded, DeRozan bought in, and the team finally made the playoffs in 2022. Sure, the next seasons brought bumps—injuries, cold streaks, roster tweaks—but Donovan never blinked.

He leaned into development, trusted young guns like White and Dosunmu, and kept the locker room tight. Chicago’s brass noticed. So, they doubled down. This new extension isn’t just a pat on the back—it’s a full-on endorsement of Donovan’s long-term vision. And the Windy City’s backing it.

This is a developing story…