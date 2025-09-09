Bulls Teammate Hilariously Reacts to Josh Giddey’s $100M Extension

In the NBA, timing is everything. Whether it’s a perfectly placed bounce pass or the not-so-subtle art of a well-timed Instagram post, players always seem to find a way to say something without saying anything at all. For Chicago Bulls fans, the offseason dragged on with one major question hovering over the team’s rebuild. Would Josh Giddey sign a new deal before training camp? That question was answered this week. But not before one of his teammates beat the front office to the punch with a meme that broke Bulls Twitter in half.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Giddey’s re-signing brings much-needed clarity to a Bulls team stuck in limbo. The 22-year-old point guard has officially inked a four-year, $100 million deal, fully guaranteed with no player or team options, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The agreement ends a tense, months-long stalemate between Giddey’s camp and Chicago’s front office, who eventually met in the middle after weeks of disagreement over the annual salary figure. It’s the biggest restricted free agent deal of the summer, and it didn’t come without drama.

The internet doesn’t miss, and neither does Matas Buzelis. Shortly after Giddey’s extension went public, Buzelis took to Instagram with a post that had Bulls fans howling. The image? A viral meme of a man with a massive backpack strapped to his back… except the man’s head was replaced with Josh Giddey’s face. On the smaller backpack? Buzelis, smiling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giddey is now the Bulls’ highest-paid player and, by extension, the team’s cornerstone at point guard. The deal gives balance to a reshaped roster still trying to find its post-Zach LaVine identity. Buzelis, meanwhile, has quickly become the squad’s most promising young wing. Their chemistry is already evident, both on and off the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giddey has gone on record praising the rookie’s growth. Back in April, after a 118–113 win over Portland, he said, “A confident Matas is a very good Bulls team.” Giddey applauded Buzelis’ clutch three-pointer in that game, adding, “You got to see it. He just airballed a three a minute earlier. He steps out and knocks it down, big three to put us up 5 with a minute and a bit to go… He stood up big time, made a huge shot for us.”

Their on-court partnership is developing fast. Josh Giddey posted a photo on Instagram: his back turned to the camera as he looked out over the court, captioned, “@chicagobulls 🔒🫶🏻”. The comment section lit up, but none stood out more than Buzelis’, who replied, “Ouuuuu weeee.”

AD

Buzelis hinted at the Giddey deal weeks ago

On August 13, when Giddey’s contract talks were still stalled, Buzelis posted a cryptic Instagram story: a pen emoji and what looked like a contract emoji. At the time, it was brushed off. Now? It’s clear he knew what was coming.

Chicago’s front office may have hesitated, but this deal gives them much-needed clarity. Giddey’s contract cements him as the cornerstone point guard of the franchise. After arriving in a polarizing one-for-one trade for Alex Caruso, he played the best basketball of his career: 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 37.8% from three.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it was after the Zach LaVine trade and the All-Star break where Giddey unlocked a different level, averaging 21.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 9.3 APG. He controlled the tempo, elevated teammates, and nearly averaged a triple-double in Chicago’s 15-5 finish to the regular season.

Meanwhile, Giddey and Buzelis started building real chemistry. According to PBP Stats, Giddey assisted Buzelis 40 times last season, leading to 99 points. The Aussie even shouted out the rookie after a big win against Portland, “Since the All-Star break, his confidence has rocketed and us as a team has gotten a lot better from it. So, a confident Matas is a very good Bulls team.” That duo is now the Bulls’ future. Coby White is still in the mix. Nikola Vucevic, post-EuroBasket, is committed to the frontcourt. Billy Donovan has his core.