Bulls to Seek Zion Williamson Trade as $83M Trouble Looms- Report

When a college star goes first overall in the NBA draft, he walks into the league with high hopes. The franchise that picks him entrusts a lot of responsibilities to him; the primary one is pushing the team towards a championship. However, the story is different for the 2021 No. 1 pick, Zion Williamson. Injuries and inconsistencies have stained his 7-season career so far. And the voices demanding the New Orleans Pelicans‘ star’s trade never learned to stay put.

So now, the active mid-season trade window is open for exploration. Meanwhile, many experts of the game believe that plenty of teams are reportedly willing to bet on the 25-year-old forward. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Chicago Bulls have emerged as a team to watch in the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. Moreover, Chicago has recently scouted New Orleans closely and therefore appears to be weighing a potential move for the star forward.

“They have assets and expiring deals to really get involved wherever they want at this trade deadline. Keep a close eye on them, maybe pursuing Zion Williamson from the Pelicans,” the insider informed. “I’ve heard that there’s been some smoke there about Chicago scouting New Orleans in recent weeks, and Zion would be the ideal buy-low candidate for a team like the Bulls, who have a lot of expiring contracts.”

It remains compelling to monitor whether Chicago acts before this year’s trade deadline. Especially as Williamson continues to surface as a possible change-of-scenery candidate. Meanwhile, the Pelicans star has played 23 games this season. He is putting up 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per outing. Furthermore, Williamson is earning roughly $39.4 million this year. He stays tied to New Orleans under contract through the 2027-28 season, adding real weight to any potential move.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson’s availability remains a lingering concern for the New Orleans Pelicans. In the 2019-20 season, knee and ankle injuries limited him to 24-72 games. In 2020-21, he chipped in for 61 games. Then, a foot surgery wiped out the entire 2021-22 campaign. And a hamstring ended 2022-23 at 29 games. Although he reached a career high of 70 games in 2023-24, foot and hamstring issues cut his playoff run short. Repeated hamstring strains and a back injury restricted 2024-25 to 30 games.

Despite all odds, the Bulls are seemingly interested in taking the risk. And their reason seems more valid than ever before. They are dealing with a roster trouble that requires a quick fix. So maybe Zion is the one?

Is a Zion Williamson trade the Bulls’ attempt to fix a waning roster?

For Chicago, targeting Zion Williamson represents a genuine push to reshape the season. Moreover, his fit alongside elite playmaker Josh Giddey stands out. The forward’s power and explosiveness make him lethal downhill. Meanwhile, with the Bulls attempting 38.9 three-pointers per game, tenth in the NBA, adding a dominant interior scorer could unlock needed offensive flexibility.

However, a far bigger trouble looms for the Bulls. They are in an odd position in the league with a series of expiring contracts lined up for the 2025-26 season. Kevin Huerter ($16.25 M), Nikola Vucevic ($20 M), Coby White ($12 M), Zach Collins ($17.41 M), Ayo Dosunmu ($7 M), Jevon Carter ($6.5M), and Dalen Terry ($3.86 M). That brings the sum to $83.05 million gone in expiring contracts.

At present, Chicago appears misaligned for long-term contention, as the roster sits between youth and a true playoff push. Therefore, the interest in Zion Williamson tracks logically. The 25-year-old fits a timeline built around Josh Giddey. Moreover, his talent offers immediate impact while still serving as a bridge toward a clearer future.

So, for now, acquiring Zion Williamson through a mid-season trade feels like a good move for the Chicago Bulls. You might also call it a low-cost deal that might be the key to fixing the roster, adding the required offensive power, and bringing the team a bit closer to the championship. But again, the question is: Will the Pelicans shake hands on this trade?