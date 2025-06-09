Chiney Ogwumike Net Worth: All About ESPN Analyst’s Salary, Contract & Career

It’s not often you see someone excel on both the court and the studio. Chiney Ogwumike has become that rare talent. You may know her as a former No. 1 WNBA pick and now a must-watch ESPN analyst. From co-anchoring SportsCenter across Africa to breaking down NBA Countdown, she’s everywhere. And now she’s cemented her place at American sports giant, ESPN.

But whether it be ESPN or the WNBA, Chiney Ogwumike’s stardom has seen her earn a pretty penny. And now, off the heels of a massive new deal with ESPN, her financial standing has only grown since her days as a WNBA rookie. So, let’s dive into how much bank Chiney’s made so far.

What is Chiney Ogwumike’s contract with ESPN? What’s her salary?

Chiney Ogwumike locked in a major new deal in October 2024. She signed a four-year extension with ESPN, which means you’ll keep seeing her on both NBA and WNBA broadcasts through 2028. “I came into this environment as a young athlete, and this might sound silly, but I saw it as a place of opportunity, a place where I knew I could make an impact because my point of view was not really that available,” Ogwumike said about joining ESPN. And that four-year deal reflects just how much ESPN values her perspective.

Under this extension, Chiney will handle studio analysis for a wide range of basketball coverage. Expect to see her on NBA Countdown and NBA Today, breaking down matchups, X’s and O’s, and locker-room drama. She’ll also be on WNBA Countdown and the NCAA Championship shows, and you’ll spot her on staples like Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter. On select days, she even hosts NBA Today outright. That means she’s uniquely positioned to shape narratives across both men’s and women’s hoops.

As she put it, “To be where the main event is, and to have a part of shaping narratives, telling stories and advocating for players, to be able to show my joy for everything that comes from basketball which has transformed my life, I feel like I am of service in this space.”

ESPN hasn’t publicly disclosed the exact salary figures, but insiders describe it as one of the most lucrative broadcasting deals ever handed to a former female professional athlete. Industry chatter suggests the deal is worth several million dollars over its lifespan. Combine that with her existing roles, and there’s little doubt that Ogwumike’s annual income from ESPN now rivals—and likely surpasses—her earnings as a player.

How much did Chiney Ogwumike earn from the WNBA? Her career earnings revealed

Ever wonder what a WNBA paycheck looks like for a former No. 1 pick? Chiney Ogwumike’s earnings tell an interesting story. After starring at Stanford and being drafted first overall in 2014, signed a contract extension in 2017. That year, at age 25, she earned $113,500—her highest single-season salary up to that point because she was coming off an injury hiatus and proving she still belonged.

Per the terms of the contract, she took steady steps forward for the next two years: $115,500 in 2018, and then $117,500 in 2019. Then came 2020, the pandemic year.

Although Chiney was listed as “Reserve / Reserve–Left Team,” she still took home $119,500. Why? Those league-wide protections during COVID meant players often got paid even if they weren’t active roster staples. In 2021, she returned as “Active / Protected,” but her salary dipped to $113,000—perhaps a sign of shifting minutes or roster negotiations. The following year, in 2022, she earned $116,390, holding that protected status, which guaranteed her spot and pay.

By 2023, though, things changed: her status shifted to “Active / Unprotected,” and her salary fell to $90,000—her lowest since 2017. That unprotected tag meant no guaranteed roster spot and different cap considerations. When you add it all up, Ogwumike’s WNBA income totaled $785,390 over seven seasons. It’s a sum that reflects both her resilience—returning from injury and navigating COVID—and the reality of WNBA pay scales for non–All-Star contributors.

What is Chiney Ogwumike’s net worth in 2025?

So, where does that leave her net worth in 2025? Exact numbers aren’t public, but we can make an educated guess. First, she banked $785,390 from her WNBA career. Then there’s her ESPN contract—reported to be worth “multi-million dollars” over four years.

She also played a starring role on breakout shows like the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament studio coverage, earning critical acclaim and likely boosting her marketability. Then factor in any off-camera roles—guest appearances, commercials, or brand partnerships—and you see why her net worth is in the 7 figures but probably not over $10 million.

Of course, these are rough estimates. As Chiney herself acknowledged, she hasn’t formally announced retirement—yet she’s comfortable shifting her focus to broadcasting. “I don’t think I will return to basketball in the WNBA,” she said. All the while leaving the door open for a possible Nigerian national team run. But as of now, her primary income streams flow from ESPN and her on-air work.

Regardless of the exact figure, one thing is clear: Chiney Ogwumike’s unique blend of playing experience, insightful analysis, and outspoken advocacy has made her one of the most valuable voices in sports media. In 2025, that value shows up not only on our screens but also in her bank account.