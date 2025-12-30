Chris DeMarco Addresses Warriors Exit After 13-Year Tenure With Heartfelt Note

The stars on the court have defined the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty. But one of its most enduring background figures is now stepping into the spotlight elsewhere. For 13 years, Chris DeMarco was a constant on the Warriors bench, the one link between the Mark Jackson era and the Steve Kerr dynasty. Now, as he departs, the team isn’t just losing an assistant coach; they’re losing a piece of their history.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m obviously in a unique position having been with the former regime, and then Steve coming on, and it’s just a few different chapters, right? We kind of grew this thing,” DeMarco said after the game against the Nets marked the last time he was on the sidelines, and gave a heartfelt speech about his tenure.

“We turned it into a championship team, and we had a great run when we went to all those finals, and then we had the injuries of Toronto, and then we moved from Oakland to San Francisco, and then you know, we come back and do it again in 22. So, I’ve seen a lot. I’m very, very grateful for all of our players and staff, and Steve and the organization and ownership and everybody just for looking out for me from when I was a young coach to helping me get to where I am today,” he added.

He began his professional career with the Dubs in video and scouting before advancing to director of player development and ultimately serving as an assistant coach. This was when the team was transitioning from Mark Jackson’s time to the Steve Kerr era. And when Kerr took over, it was Bob Myers’ advice to keep Chris DeMarco on the staff.

“Well, Bob Myers called me and said, ‘There’s one guy from the previous staff I think you should talk to and interview.’ And as I was putting my staff together, I sat down with Chris and instantly connected and knew that I wanted him to be part of it,” Kerr recently happily stated as DeMarco is moving on to coach the New York Liberty in the WNBA. “So that’s how it all started.”

Even Stephen Curry was super excited and appreciated DeMarco for his stint. “So for a guy like that that’s earned everything, you know, he’s gotten into this league with his hard work, and there’s a reason he’s still part of the staff from the Mark Jackson era to now. I’m excited for him. You know, I know he’s ready.”

Alongside managing the Warriors, Chris DeMarco has also served as head coach of the Bahamas Men’s National Team since 2019. Under his leadership, the team achieved its most significant victory in history, defeating host Argentina in the 2024 Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament final. All the positive things said by Kerr and Curry truly show his impact on the Warriors.

Steve Kerr shares one trait of Chris DeMarco for his coaching success

When you spend close to a decade with somebody, the bond only becomes stronger. Even though Myers suggested keeping DeMarco, the final call was Kerr’s. And now that the assistant coach is moving on, Kerr made sure that everyone knows the strength of the Appleton, Wisconsin native. Despite being in the background, DeMarco’s sharp mind is what has led to his success.

“He watches everything,” said Kerr. “You know, he was constantly keeping his finger on the pulse of the game, wherever. FIBA, European basketball, he studies the trends. He loves the game so he’s seen this team through everything, and so that experience will certainly help, but bottom line, he’s a hell of a basketball coach, he’s a great guy, he’s going to do a really good job.”

Even the Liberty GM was full of praise for the new head coach. Jonathan Kolb said they were looking for an industry leader in player development. That’s why he seems to be the right fit for Liberty. With Kerr’s blessings and the championship experience with the Warriors, Chris DeMarco will want to prove his supporters right.