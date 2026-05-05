Chris Finch Bluntly Calls Out Victor Wembanyama for Goaltending on Spurs Superstar’s Record-Breaking Night

In the final game of the Round 1 series against the Blazers, Victor Wembanyama had 6 blocks. The unanimous DPOY picked right where he left off and created playoff history with 12 blocks against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But fans remained vocal about missed foul calls, and even the Wolves’ head coach pointed out the same issue against the 22-year-old Frenchman.

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“A little bit, yeah, better spacing a little bit, better ball movement,” Chris Finch spoke about containing Wemby for just 11 points. Then shared his thoughts on some of the blocks that robbed the Timberwolves of crucial points. “He had a lot of blocks. He had a couple uncalled goaltendings too. So, those are valuable points we’d like to have back. I thought there was smarter offense to be had in the second half, and I think we did a better job of finding that.”

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Victor Wembanyama had 3 blocks in 3.5 minutes at the start of Game 1, but not all were legal.

Long-time NBA writer and reporter, Tom Azarly, tweeted out the glaring mistakes. “– A good block – An uncalled goaltend – An uncalled foul”. He made another tweet, “Another missed goaltend on Wemby on this Randle drive to the basket.” But the officials did not make one goaltending call against the Spurs center. Within the first half, his blocks tally reached seven. By the end of the third quarter, he reached 10, breaking Tim Duncan’s record for most blocks in a playoff game in Spurs history.

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Two more rejections later, Victor Wembanyama made history for the most blocks recorded in a playoff game period. While on the court, he was heating up, and the netizens on social media had similar raging reactions. The referees did appear to miss a few obvious calls against the French Phenom.

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On one possession, Wemby got away with hitting Rudy Gobert’s arm. In the second half, the two-time All-Star had another block where the first contact seemed to be on a Timberwolves player’s arm, before Wembanyama used his other hand to swat the ball away. And the goal tend call against Randle was missed as the ball’s trajectory was clearly downward, but the officials missed it.

Victor Wembanyama gets challenged for Game 2

While Wemby blocked 12 attempts, Terrence Shannon Jr. is not afraid to drive again. The 25-year-old had his shot blocked three times by the Spurs star (one was a goaltend early in the first quarter). Shannon Jr. recently got extended minutes as Anthony Edwards started from the bench. So, he is ready for the challenge that the French phenom might throw at him again.

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“He gonna have to block it every time, I ain’t gonna stop going downhill, and I told him that when he said a little something after he blocked my second one. He gonna have to block it every time, man. I know he ain’t gonna block it every single time. I’m gonna dunk on him,” he said. Shannon Jr. is a 6’6” wing with a near 40-inch vertical.

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That’s why he is ready to challenge Victor Wembanyama once again. The 25-year-old remains 46% shooter from FG, but against the Spurs tonight, he was limited to just 38%. Another reason why Shannon Jr. wants to have this battle once again.