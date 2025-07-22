Chris Manon Contract Explored: Lakers 2025 Two-Way Deal Details

A relentless defender with a knack for making winning plays, Chris Manon has rapidly transformed from an underrated college standout into one of the NBA’s most intriguing rookie prospects. Just months ago, his name was rarely mentioned among top draft hopefuls, but his defensive instincts quickly set him apart in the 2025 Summer League. Now, Manon finds himself on the brink of a breakthrough in Los Angeles, positioned to contribute to one of basketball’s most storied franchises.

The 23-year-old’s journey from Ivy League accolades at Cornell to a pivotal role at Vanderbilt, and now, a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, reassures the belief that teams back emerging talent. But this isn’t all. His deal is both opportunity and challenge: a pathway to NBA minutes while sharpening his game in the G League, all under the bright lights of Los Angeles and the watchful eyes of basketball’s biggest stage. So let’s have a closer look at who this 23-year-old forward is.

Who is Chris Manon?

If you’ve been keeping an eye on rising defensive talents in college basketball, then the name Chris Manon might ring a bell. Hailing from New Milford, New Jersey, Manon—sometimes seen spelled as Mañon—has carved out a reputation as one of the most hard-nosed defenders in the college circuit. Born in 2001 and standing at 6-foot-5, he was 23 years old as of mid-2025.

Manon’s journey began at Cornell University, where he spent three impactful seasons. By the time he hit his senior year in 2023–24, he wasn’t just a regular contributor—he was a standout. Earning a unanimous spot on the All-Ivy League First Team, Chris didn’t just lock down opponents; he dominated on both ends.

That season, he led the Ivy League in steals, while putting up 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per contest. Just the year before, he’d broken Cornell’s single-season steals record with 63. His numbers didn’t lie—he was a true all-around force, but it was his defensive hustle that turned heads the most.

A post shared by Chris Mañon (@chris30manon)

For his graduate year (2024–25), the 23-year-old made the move to Vanderbilt University. While his scoring dipped slightly—he averaged 6.6 points and 3.7 rebounds—his defensive impact didn’t miss a beat. Starting in 26 of 33 games, he led the Commodores with 56 steals, landing him a spot in the school’s record books. Analysts noted he brought real explosiveness and verticality in transition and was the engine that powered his team. One evaluation even dubbed him a defensive-minded guard and impressive hustle player.

Academically, he wasn’t slacking either. Chris Manon earned his degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell before taking the court for Vanderbilt. And while the 2025 NBA Draft didn’t hear his name called, his 215-pound frame, intensity, and work ethic kept him firmly on NBA radars—earning him a well-deserved shot in the Summer League.

Chris Manon’s 2025 Contract Explored

From going undrafted to earning an NBA contract, Manon’s journey in 2025 has been anything but ordinary. After not hearing his name called on draft night, Chris wasted no time proving he belonged. He joined the Golden State Warriors for both the California Classic and Las Vegas legs of the NBA Summer League—and quickly turned heads.

Across seven games, the 23-year-old averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks in just over 17 minutes a game. His energy on both ends of the floor stood out, especially on defense. That gritty hustle didn’t go unnoticed. By mid-July, buzz began to build that teams were lining up to give him a shot.

Then came the big news. According to multiple outlets, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to offer Manon a two-way contract. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the deal, tweeting: “The Lakers plan to sign 7-footer Christian Koloko and forward Chris Manon on two-way NBA contracts,” also noting how impactful Manon’s Summer League stint with Golden State had been.

Now, for fans unfamiliar with how these deals work, two-way contracts are the NBA’s bridge between the G League and the big leagues. In Chris Manon’s case, he’ll split his time between the Lakers’ main squad and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. It’s an ideal setup for developing talent, especially for players with under four years of experience.

Financially, two-way contracts offer a fixed salary—roughly half the rookie minimum. For the 2025–26 season, that figure comes to $636,435. These contracts cap a player’s NBA appearances at 50 games and don’t allow for playoff participation unless the contract is upgraded to a standard NBA deal. When in the G League, the player can still practice and play without affecting the NBA team’s salary cap.

So, what exactly does Manon’s deal look like? It’s a one-year, two-way agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, signed in July 2025. The deal is worth $636,435, covering only the 2025–26 season. Once it concludes, Chris will become a free agent. His last known team association was the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League squad, which essentially served as his entry into professional basketball.

While this contract isn’t fully guaranteed and doesn’t lock in a long-term NBA spot, it’s still a significant step. It gives the 23-year-old the platform to grow within an NBA system, play real minutes in the G League, and potentially get called up for as many as 50 NBA games. For someone coming in undrafted, that’s a golden opportunity.

The Lakers, meanwhile, add a high-motor, defense-first wing to their developmental pool. Manon fits their mold of players who can thrive through grit and potential. In short, the 2025 two-way contract offers him a chance to carve out a meaningful future—and possibly earn a permanent spot in the league.