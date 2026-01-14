brand-logo
Home/NBA

Chris Paul Announces Retirement Stance as Clippers Continue to Ignore Star

Rishi Rajpoot

Jan 14, 2026

It’s been weeks since the Los Angeles Clippers surprisingly sent soon-to-be Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul home. Since then, the 40-year-old veteran has been linked with several franchises, but none of those moves have materialized into anything. Amid this, many started to speculate that, as heartbreaking as an end it might be, the Point God might just call it quits.

However, that doesn’t seem to be what Chris Paul believes, as the superstar point guard thinks he still has a lot to offer.

“I just love this game so much that I don’t want it to end like that… I don’t know what team I hope to finish with,” Paul said recently via the Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson show.

As of right now, CP3 remains under contract with the Clippers. He can either get traded to a team before the February trade deadline or get released by the Clippers, who have completely cut him off from the team because of various reported reasons, so he can sign with a new team as a free agent.

(This is a developing story…)

