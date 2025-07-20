Clippers GM Puts End to Bradley Beal Concern as Major Reunion Teased

There’s something about the Clippers this offseason that feels just a little different. Maybe it’s the bold moves. Maybe it’s the veteran focus. Or maybe it’s the way everyone suddenly forgot about age being a problem when Bradley Beal entered the chat. You can feel the shift. After years of watching the Clippers flirt with contender status, there’s a sense they’re not just making noise this time- they’re locking in with purpose.

But with every bold move comes a fair share of eyebrows raised. Bradley Beal? At 32? On a team already graying at the temples? You bet that sparked debate. Clippers fans were hype but cautious. Media heads dropped their classic “aging roster” takes. But then came the twist. A quote, a moment, a mic drop. Suddenly, that concern wasn’t just addressed- it was buried six feet under.

That moment came when @NotoriousOHM took to X and shared what Clippers GM Lawrence Frank had to say about all the chatter. Asked whether the team was getting too old by bringing in veterans, Frank deadpanned: “Bradley Beal is slightly younger than Norman Powell,” and referred to Brook Lopez as “ageless.” Just like that, he shifted the whole conversation. Beal isn’t some aging star on his last legs- he’s younger than the guy they traded away. Add in the confidence around Lopez’s timeless presence and suddenly, this looks like strategy, not desperation.

And let’s get real- the numbers back Frank up. Powell and Beal are both 32, but Beal still brings a more dynamic offensive ceiling. Lopez at 37 might raise some eyebrows, but Frank clearly isn’t fazed. “Ageless,” he said, and with good reason. The Clippers now sit as the third-oldest team in the NBA with an average age of 27.36. But Philadelphia and Phoenix are both older, and no one’s sounding alarms over there. Experience isn’t a flaw- it’s a weapon, and the Clippers are loading up.

So when you look at this Beal signing, it’s not just about getting another name. It’s about the franchise sticking to a vision. Frank and the front office chased Beal before. Twice, in fact. This wasn’t some sudden move. “Third time is the charm,” he said, and you can tell this one meant something to him. Beal left $13.9 million on the table just to join this team. That’s not age slowing him down- that’s hunger dialing in.

Chris Paul could complete the circle

And just when you thought it couldn’t get more storyline-heavy, the Clippers are now eyeing a reunion that could melt the timeline. Yep, Chris Paul. Lawrence Frank said the team is “strongly, strongly considering” bringing the Point God back to where the streak began. After all, it was CP3’s 2011 arrival that kickstarted the Clippers’ 14 straight winning seasons.

via Imago Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) looks up in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

But this isn’t just a nostalgia play. Paul, now 40, played all 82 games for the Spurs last season and averaged 7.4 assists. Frank is focused on depth behind Harden and said “role awareness” would be critical. Translation? Paul would need to embrace a backup role- and honestly, he just might.

If it happens, it won’t just be a feel-good moment. It would complete the Clippers’ circle– an elite veteran core, a reloaded roster, and a front office that believes the window is still wide open.