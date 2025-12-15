Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving Officially on Trade Block as NBA Gears for Shake-Up

It’s officially time for business again in the NBA. Trade buzz is lying around the league, linking many big names to possible moves. That sample has increased drastically today, when free agents who signed extensions in the offseason are also eligible to be traded. And there are a few prominent names on that list, particularly point guards Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving.

Starting with the certain one, the Clippers and Chris Paul unofficially parted ways a few weeks ago. The franchise sent him home, with Frank Lawrence criticising Paul’s fit with the organisation. The Clippers are prepared to honour their legend by working together to find his next and last organisation. Paul is on an affordable $3.6 million contract, but still carries a chip on his shoulder in this final season.

Several teams could be interested, including the Dallas Mavericks, who are in desperate search for a point guard. Speaking of that, Kyrie Irving, who signed a three-year deal in the offseason, is also eligible to be offloaded. His $36.5 million salary for this season could see the Mavericks recoup some draft capital, along with some players to improve their depth. However, the Mavs aren’t determined to be hasty and make the same mistake they did with Luka Doncic.

Still recovering from his ACL tear that occurred in March, the Mavericks see Irving as a part of their future, according to Shams Charania. But they could look to grab Chris Paul by using D’Angelo Russell’s extension. CP3 could fill in the role on a short-term basis, giving KAI ample time to fully recover from his ailment.

This is just one proposition. The NBA is currently swimming in trade rumours for names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and even Anthony Davis. Teams have a few months to carefully assess their options. But there’s also a chance that teams look to act immediately because of the leverage they gain.

Why the NBA trade season could be off to a rampant start

Since teams have until February 5 to finalise any trades, they usually take all the time to closely assess the fit, the franchise’s situation and how much a difference such a player would make. This mindset usually applies to the competitive teams that are one or a few pieces away from solidifying their status as contenders.

But the new CBA provides some intrigue for the bottom-tier teams to create additional business. Bobby Marks broke it down the best.

“90% of players are eligible to be traded without a restriction, including 82 that signed contracts in the offseason. Tuesday Dec. 16 is the deadline for a player to be traded and have his salary aggregated in another trade by Feb. 5,” he wrote on X.

That means teams could take on a contract on Tuesday with the aim of it being an intermediate move. Imagine the Hornets take on a large contract, and then immediately flip for better picks and some pieces for their depth. They essentially remain the same, but can have access to future compensation to support their current rebuild.

Could this happen with a player like Kyrie Irving or Giannis Antetokounmpo? Highly unlikely since these are player that move the needle on winning. If a team takes a gamble by making a rash decision, it might be forced to accept a poor return since it is only eligible to make a trade on deadline day.

But it has happened before. In 2023, the Warriors acquired Dennis Schroder in December, then traded him to the Pistons as part of the trade that got Jimmy Butler to the Bay. So it’s mainly beneficial in gathering resources to facilitate a bigger purpose. With the Greek Freak on the market, teams could opt to make a short-term trade to acquire pieces that could entice the Bucks.

It might not happen. But what’s sure is that these three months are going to create a frenzy in the community. Expect the unexpected, because it is the NBA. Anything can happen.