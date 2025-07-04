Chris Paul Landing Spots Down to 3 Teams After Insider Update on NBA Future

Chris Paul’s next move is nearly set, and according to insider Shams Charania, his free agency decision is down to three teams: the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. While Paul has drawn interest across the league, he remains adamant about landing a starting role—a desire that limits his options at this stage of his career.

At 40, Paul continues to prove his worth, averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists last season with the Spurs. Despite his age, his IQ, leadership, and floor generalship remain in demand, especially for playoff-hopeful teams in need of a steady veteran hand at point guard.

Following an official meeting with the Bucks’ front office, Milwaukee presents an intriguing opportunity following Damian Lillard’s release. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and new acquisition Myles Turner anchoring the frontcourt, Paul could smoothly orchestrate Milwaukee’s offense and provide valuable experience for a roster in transition.

The Clippers, meanwhile, offer familiarity and proximity to his family in Los Angeles—something Paul reportedly values highly. Given James Harden’s shifting role, there could be a path for CP3 to start.

The Suns also make sense. Paul knows the system, has chemistry with Devin Booker, and could benefit from a reunion, especially after Phoenix’s recent roster shakeups.

Although teams like Orlando, Utah, Sacramento, and Brooklyn were considered possible fits due to roster needs and Paul’s playing style, his preference for a starter role on a contending team has narrowed the list.

A decision is expected soon, and the basketball world is watching.

