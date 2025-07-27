Chris Paul Pays Homage to Legendary Coach Who Made Stephen Curry’s Confession Possible

“If you can’t be on time, be early.” It was more than a rule for Coach Skip Prosser—it was a standard. One he drilled into players like Chris Paul during their time at Wake Forest. Prosser, who passed away in 2007, left behind a legacy built on discipline, honesty, and heart. And this week, Chris Paul made sure that legacy was remembered.

On the 18th anniversary of his coach’s death, the official Wake Forest Men’s Basketball account (@wakembb) posted a tribute, writing, “18 years later we continue to remember the legacy of coach skip prosser.” The post included a series of photos, one of which featured a young Chris Paul with his coach. Paul then reposted this to his own Instagram story, adding a simple, heartfelt message of his own: “miss you coach!!❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The bond between the two was forged long before Paul became the “Point God.” Prosser personally recruited the young guard, who was, at the time, a die-hard North Carolina fan. “Me and Coach were so close because most of the schools, when they recruit you, an assistant recruits you,” Paul once explained. “Coach Prosser recruited me himself. The letters that came from him. He came to the games.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wake Forest Basketball (@wakembb) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Their connection deepened after the tragic murder of Paul’s grandfather, a time when Prosser became a crucial pillar of support for the young star. It’s a debt Paul has never forgotten. As he once said, “If it wasn’t for Coach… I say a prayer before every game thanking God for putting Coach Prosser in my life.”

That foundation built at Wake Forest under Coach Prosser translated to the NBA immediately. After being drafted fourth overall in 2005, Chris Paul didn’t just have a good rookie season, he had a historic one. He led all rookies in points, assists, steals, and double-doubles, and became just the second rookie in NBA history to lead the entire league in total steals. He was a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year, single-handedly turning the Hornets into a respectable team and improving their record by 20 wins.

His all-around impact from day one is what turned him into one of the most respected players of his generation. Over his career, he’s been a 12-time All-Star, has led the league in assists five times, and in steals a record six times. He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. And as it turns out, one of his biggest rivals and former team-mate agrees.

In a recent interview, Stephen Curry was asked to name the players with the highest basketball IQ he’s ever seen. His answer was immediate. “Between [Chris Paul] and [LeBron James], those two,” Curry said. “Every possession he knows what he’s trying to get out of it. At [Paul’s] peak it was insane.” It was a powerful confession from one legend about another.

And in a full-circle moment, the very basketball genius that Curry was praising is a direct product of the mentorship of Coach Skip Prosser, a legacy that continues to shape the league nearly two decades after his passing. And as Paul prepares for his final season, he’s bringing that same legacy back to where his NBA stardom began.

Chris Paul’s final chapter in LA

After a career that has taken him all over the country, Chris Paul is coming home for one last ride. He has returned to the LA Clippers for what he has confirmed will be his final chapter in the NBA. When asked how much longer he intends to play, Paul was direct. “At the most, a year,” he said recently at the American Black Film Festival. For him, the decision is about more than just basketball. “I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life… But these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family.” It’s a full-circle moment for the Point God, a chance to end his career in the city his family calls home, with the franchise he helped put on the map.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jul 10, 2013; Playa Vista, CA, USA; The family of Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (second right) pose for a photo after today’s press conference held at the team headquarters. (From left to right) Chris’s brother CJ Paul, sister-in-law Deserie, mother Robin, father Charles and wife Jada. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s a history that the Clippers’ front office hasn’t forgotten. “Chris had great history, great six years with us,” said Clippers president Lawrence Frank. “When Chris exited, we worked together… it really helped us transition.” Now, he’s back, not as the superstar savior, but as a veteran leader, a “reserve point guard,” as Frank put it, ready to provide structure and discipline to a team with championship aspirations.

The respect he commands is clear. His new teammate, Bradley Beal, who has worn the No. 3 jersey his entire career, immediately offered to give it up for “CP3.” “Once Brad heard it was a possibility that Chris was coming, he said, ‘I want to give him my number,’” Frank revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His return was also championed by his former rivals and now teammates, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. “Both guys said CP would be the best guy for this role,” Frank said. “James is all about winning and obviously Chris and him played together in Houston.” It’s a fitting final chapter for the Point God, a chance to end his career on his own terms, in a familiar place, with the full respect of his peers.