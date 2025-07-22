Chris Paul’s Family Commitment Hindered Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks Plans as Lesser-Known Details Emerge

NBA veteran Chris Paul is returning to where it all started for his final ride. The twelve-time All-Star has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers worth around $3.6 million. Paul entered the offseason as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the San Antonio Spurs, and speculation quickly began swirling about his next destination. While some reports suggested the 40-year-old had limited options, that narrative didn’t quite reflect reality. In truth, Paul had multiple suitors, but in the end, he chose familiarity and legacy, coming back to a franchise where he once helped shape an era.

Chris Paul had several offers on the table, including ones from the likes of Phoenix, Dallas, and most notably, Milwaukee. Not just that, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon believes if Paul chose to go to Milwaukee, he’d definitely be their starting point guard, something the Clippers have cleared that he won’t be in LA. So, what made Chris Paul give up a starting role and a more appealing offer to join hands with the Clippers? Was it his relationship with the franchise? Or did he like their vision for the future?

Nope, it was none of those reasons that made CP3 choose the team he spent six seasons with previously. So, what was the reason? MacMahon had an explanation for that, too. “Let’s say, probably he could have gone, not probably, he could have gone to Milwaukee and been their starting point guard. Right. He chose to go back to the Clippers. He chose to take a smaller role to be a full-time dad is just one factor… So first off, Chris Paul, $3.6 million is excellent value, even at 40 years old.” MacMahon suggested. The ESPN analyst thinks that Paul’s family had a huge role in him joining the Clippers.

Well, it seems only right that Chris Paul wanted to be with his family and kids during the final season of his career. This meant much more than him securing a starting role with the Milwaukee Bucks. While it’s a great decision from Paul’s perspective, it isn’t that great news for the Bucks. Chris Paul would’ve been a perfect fit for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. The Bucks are in dire need of a guard, and although Paul isn’t the player he once was, his numbers are still pretty solid.

via Imago Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Just last season for the Spurs, the 40-year-old averaged 8.8 points along with 7.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Those are pretty solid numbers for a player heading towards his final year in the league. However, now, the future Hall of Famer will take his talents to Southern California instead, where he isn’t even being handed the starting role. Which makes you think: Will a fighter and hard-working player like Chris Paul accept being given limited game time?

Will Chris Paul accept coming off the bench for the Clippers?

If you know Chris Paul, you know how fierce of a competitor the veteran is. Don’t let his age trick you into thinking he’ll be fine being on the bench for a significant amount of time in his final season. However, it appears that the LA Clippers have outright told CP3 that he’d not be given a huge role at the franchise. President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank released a statement stating that the 40-year-old will be a “reserve guard.” But will Paul be fine with that? Doesn’t seem so.

If we go by what Lawrence said, Paul will not only be behind James Harden, who obviously will be the starting point guard, but he’ll also be behind Kris Dunn. Now, that’s where things start to get interesting because this means that there might be nights where we won’t see him play. This is what even ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst is worried about. “Chris Paul might not play at all, which is something you’ve never seen from him before.” He said on his podcast ‘Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.‘

“He has understood that. He is going to be in that spot, and he wants to be on a competitive team in the market he wants to play in, near his family.” However, Windhorst also pointed out that this is the cost he will have to pay to be near his family during the final season. Still, it’s hard to wrap your head around the fact that Paul has accepted this. So, it won’t be a surprise if, halfway through the season, we see Ty Lue pick Chris Paul over Dunn. Nonetheless, that’s some we’ll have to wait and watch.