Chris Paul’s Role Revealed as Clippers Get Warned over Past Tensions with James Harden

If Chris Paul were a movie, he’d be the surprise sequel you didn’t know you needed… until the trailer dropped and left you blinking at the screen. Again? Really? That’s the collective reaction after the Point God officially signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for his 21st NBA season. Yes, that’s right. CP3 is back in Clipper blue, over a decade after the franchise’s most meme-worthy era, the Lob City days, ran its chaotic course. But this return? It’s not about lobs.

It’s about legacy. And maybe, just maybe, about father time trying to play pick-and-roll with one of the game’s greatest floor generals. “Congratulations to Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers,” Kendrick Perkins said with a smirk and a sting. “They have officially become the nursing home for the NBA for the players that are on the back end of their career.” Ouch, man. And Perk wasn’t done just yet.

He called it as he saw it—Chris Paul brings value, sure, but does he move the needle? The Clippers, he argued, still look old. Still lacks depth at the wing. Still aren’t scaring the likes of Denver, OKC, or even the resurgent Rockets. Regular-season wins? Maybe. Postseason series? That’s a taller ask. But if Chris Paul were scared of tall asks, he wouldn’t still be here. Because Paul’s role with the Clippers isn’t designed to be flashy.

In fact, he’s reportedly already braced for nights where he won’t see the floor at all. Brian Windhorst noted that CP3 “understands that he is going to be in that spot that he hasn’t,” a spot where James Harden and even Kris Dunn could soak up the minutes while Chris Paul plays mentor from the bench. “From what I understand, he’s not going to have guaranteed playing time. There are going to be nights where James Harden and their backup Kris Dunn get the minutes of point guard and Chris Paul might not play at all, which is something you’ve never seen from him before,” he started.

“He has understood that. He understands that he is going to be in that spot that he hasn’t. He wants to be on a competitive team in the market… wants to play in near his family.” But that’s not all he said. He continued, “And, you know, look, there had to be an understanding with James Harden. He and James Harden didn’t have the greatest relationship when they were in Houston a few years ago. But Harden is on board with this signing. They went to him with it first. He understands that he played the fifth-most minutes in the league last year. And anything the Clippers can do to support and protect him is welcomed. And that’s what this move is.” Now that’s the key.

Old Chris, new L.A. plot

This is about mentorship, leadership, and legacy. This is about Paul stepping into a role that’s half player, half assistant coach, and fully invested in one last dance with playoff relevance. It’s also a reflection of where the Los Angeles Clippers are as a franchise: stuck in a weird basketball purgatory where their stars (Harden, Kawhi Leonard) are aging, the window is cracking, and the injury report is never too far from the front page. Adding CP3? That’s not a title push, but rather a reinforcement of structure, of IQ, and habits.

via Imago Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Let’s also not forget that Paul averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists in just 28 minutes per game with the Spurs last season. He was the adult in the room for a team that desperately needed one. He even started 18 games with the Warriors and helped calm a young second unit. But he also missed 26 games, struggled with injuries (again), and faded in the playoffs. Father time, like Perk said, never misses. And yet, something is fitting about this full-circle moment.

Back in L.A., near his family. A locker room full of veterans who (finally) know who they are. A coach like Ty Lue, who values Paul’s voice as much as his vision. And Harden, who reportedly signed off on the move despite their famously rocky Houston history. That’s growth, compromise, and two alpha playmakers acknowledging the miles on their bodies and the stakes in their timelines. So what does this really mean for the Clippers?

Chris Paul becomes their backup point guard, spiritual compass, and if necessary, the emergency closer. If Harden rests or tweaks something (which… let’s be honest, he probably will), CP3 can slide in. If they want someone to set the tone in crunch time without chucking threes off one foot? He’s there. And if nothing else, his presence lets Kris Dunn focus on doing what he does best—defend the h— out of the ball without having to overthink orchestrating an offense. Still, let’s not pretend this makes L.A. a favorite.

The Western Conference isn’t exactly welcoming. OKC’s on the rise. Denver still has Jokic. Houston’s young legs are sprinting. And the Clippers? They’re trying to walk the fine line between experience and erosion. But if there’s one thing Chris Paul knows, it’s how to walk a fine line. Sometimes slowly. Sometimes limping. But always, always, with a plan. So here we are, 21 seasons in. 12-time All-Star. 11-time All-NBA. The most assists among active players. And now? A backup gig with a team that once couldn’t wait to move on from him. Sometimes the sequel isn’t better. Sometimes it isn’t worse. Because sometimes, it’s just different. And in Chris Paul’s case, that might be exactly the point.