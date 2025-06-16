Chris Paul’s Son Sends Clear Message to Father Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

“My son just turned 16, my daughter is 12. The past six seasons I’ve lived without them… I don’t think I want to play for a while. I’m being honest with you, I want to be Dad” said Chris Paul, when discussing his NBA future and presence in his 21st season. Though Paul believes that he has not been able to give much time to his children, he has still proven himself to be a great father.

From praising him on social media, to participating in challenges at the free-throw line, the current Spurs star has shown to occasionally create some worthwhile memories with his son, Chris Paul Jr. Despite the NBA star’s own beliefs, Paul Jr. holds his father in high regards, as seen from his recent social media post.

Chris Paul Jr’s recent Instagram story, for his 279,000 followers, featured a throwback picture of him and his father. Just like Riley Curry and Amapola Chloe, Chris Paul Jr. also went viral for his actions during his parents’ press conferences. The picture he highlighted was from one such presser that took place back in April 2014, back when he was just 4 years old. Chris Paul Jr. added a caption alongside the throwback picture that read “happy father’s day goat”. Nice to know that, amongst the vast field of talented and renowned NBA players, Paul Jr. still leaves the ‘GOAT’ moniker for his father.

Born to Chris Paul and his wife, Jada Crawley, on May 25th, 2009, it didn’t take long for Chris Paul Jr. to enter the NBA spotlight, thanks to those pressers. One of his most adorable moments took place in 2012, when Chris Paul asked his son, who was sitting on his lap, to imitate Blake Griffin. The then 2-year-old then made a stern expression that went on to be known as the ‘Blake Face’. He did it twice, which brought out a laugh from the media members.

That small guy, however, is all grown-up now. Just like many, he too is following in his father’s footsteps by pursuing basketball. Chris Paul took an early initiative in helping his son find his footing. During an interview with People back in 2020, he revealed, “My son loves the game. He loves it. He can tell you everything about any player, about any team. And another thing that this quarantine has given me the ability to do is, I’ve never had an opportunity to train him myself”.

If that wasn’t enough, the point guard was also going all-out to make his son continue loving basketball and all things associated with it. Back in June 2022, Chris Paul threw his son a ‘Sneaker-Themed Birthday Party’. With the 12x NBA All-Star being a Jordan Brand athlete, it was obvious that the behind-the-scenes of the event showed several Air Jordans adorning the feet of guests and the father-son duo.

By April 2025, Chris Paul Jr. was a 6-foot freshman point guard for Campbell Hall School in Studio City, California. With any luck, he will gain his place within the NBA in the future. For now, we don’t know whether he will get to play alongside his father or not. After all, at this moment, the only thing people are asking about Chris Paul is whether the trade rumors are true.

Will Chris Paul be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Throughout his 20-year-long NBA career, Chris Paul has been associated with 7 different teams. His tenure at New Orleans and Los Angeles, however, were his longest. As a member of the Clippers, he played the most combined regular-season and playoff games of his career. Now, with uncertainty rising over his future with the Spurs, Paul now has a chance to go back to Los Angeles. Unfortunately, we don’t know whether he will be returning to the Clippers or the Lakers.

During a recent appearance on the “The Pat McAfee Show”, Chris Paul was asked about his future. He said that “I talked to my family about it. My son just turned 16. My daughter’s 12. The past six seasons, I’ve lived without them. So I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State, OKC. I’ve been around a few teams. But I’ve been away from them the past six years. So, it’s a little different.”

This recent statement about him reuniting with his children means that he is open to seeing a future in LA. After all, both Chris Paul Jr. and Cameryn currently reside in the City of Angels, while their father has lived in different cities over the last 6 seasons. With the Clippers showing no signs of an interest in getting back their old player, the next best hope remains the Lakers.

As reported by Silver Screen and Roll, acquiring Chris Paul would have made more sense if the decision had been made a year ago. Since then, however, the Lakers have acquired Luka Doncic, who filled the need for a star point guard. A deal could potentially be worked out if the Lakers trade Gabe Vincent. Even then, having two small point guards isn’t the direction the Lakers would wish to take. Plus, one cannot ignore the fact that the Lakers have limited resources. The team had spent $188.26 million on salaries during the 2024-25 season. Any resources they have left will need to be spent on a center. Given this, and Chris Paul’s advanced age, the player might not even be considered unless he is willing to take a veteran’s minimum contract.

via Imago Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It’s a tough gamble to be made by Chris Paul. However, joining the Lakers could put him besides a championship contending team, and reunite him with his children. Therefore, all things considered, a potential trade deal is worth exploring.