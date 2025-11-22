Chris Paul’s Wife Sends 8-Word Message After Clippers Star Announces NBA Retirement

“At most, a year,”. That is what Chris Paul envisioned was left of his illustrious career before the season began. As it turns out, the ‘Point God’ was on point once again. According to Shams Charania, this will be the final year CP3 will play in the NBA. The player with the second most assists in NBA history is hanging up his sneakers for good.

Charania reported, “Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul is retiring after this season – his 21st campaign in the NBA,” and what a journey it was. For two decades, CP3 remained one of the best leaders in the game. Every team produced more wins when Paul joined their side. And as he returns to North Carolina, his home as a rookie in the NBA, the 40-year-old took to social media to share his thoughts.

“Back in NC!!! What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!!,” the 12-time All-Star wrote on Instagram. As part of the New Orleans Hornets, Chris Paul solidified himself as a transformational point guard. He had the rare ability to understand teammates and curate a successful system from his perception alone.

His wife, Jada Paul, congratulated CP3 on his illustrious career. “Helluva career! Helluva ride! So proud of you,” she wrote, reposting Paul’s post on her stories.

Chris Paul will go down in history as one of the best to play the game. He earned that nod when he made the NBA Top 75 team. And until the very end, his competitive drive never went away. With the Clippers, Paul is playing the role of a mentor more than a player. But just last season, Chris Paul played all 82 games for the Spurs, helping another young team along his journey.

Most of all, Paul left the game better than when he came in. It’s a shame that a player of his magnitude could retire without the ultimate honor.

Chris Paul capturing a championship seems unlikely

Chris Paul didn’t have to think before he joined the Los Angeles Clippers. From the ‘Lob City’ days, LA was always home. And joining a cast of James Harden, a breakout star in Ivica Zubac, and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers were primed for contention. A championship would have been the perfect cap to a legendary career.

Sadly, it seems increasingly unlikely it will happen. The Clippers have struggled with injuries. Leonard has played just six, while other injuries to Derrick Jones Jr. and Bradley Beal being out for the season have resulted in a 4-11 record so far. Paul plays limited minutes, understandably, because of his age.

There’s still space to recover. James Harden has been in fine touch, averaging close to 27 points per game. His scoring resurgence keeps the Clippers hopeful for when they do get healthy. However, as one of the oldest teams in the league, maintaining freshness throughout the season could prove difficult. Maybe if the Clippers attract some players to increase their depth at the trade deadline, they could surge later in the season.

But no matter what, Chris Paul’s name will be immortalized in the land of basketball. He has inspired a generation of point guards, giving them the blueprint to impact the game. Trae Young is one of such players, and the Hawks guard left Paul with a touching message. “OKC Hornets Legend!” he wrote prior to Paul’s return to Charlotte. Even Jamal Crawford rightfully called him the “Point God”. The relentless scorer played beside Chris Paul in his prime years.

That name underscores Paul’s mastery of being a floor general. He will be missed once the next season begins. But as a career, Paul has arguably one of the best journeys.