Chris Paul Sends Direct Message to Lakers’ JJ Redick After Clippers Betrayal

More than a month after Chris Paul’s abrupt exit from the Los Angeles Clippers, CP remains very much in pursuit of another chapter. Retirement talk has followed the 40-year-old, but the 12-time All-Star is not ready to walk away on a bitter ending. He has stayed game-ready through steady training, sharing workout clips online. One recent post, however, stood out and hinted at a deeper message about what comes next.

The Point God posted a video of him continuously draining 20 three-pointers with the caption: “342” while also tagging Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick with a saluting emoji. On the face of the video, it is a veteran point guard keeping himself fit by following a shooting drill made famous by another player and letting him know.

Anyone who has followed Redick’s basketball career would know that 342 is like his calling card. He has talked about an offseason routine of taking 342 shots in a session, setting a benchmark of being an elite shooter. Chris Paul is performing the same drill and letting him know that he is ready if there’s a requirement at the Lakers.

CP3 is not asking Redick to sign him up for the Lakers with this video, though. Things don’t go that way in the NBA boardrooms. But this is a type of subtle message often done by players who are seeking newer opportunities. It is also an acknowledgement of Redick’s training methods publicly, where CP3 wants to signify that he is still here and still healthy to play a role for the Lakers if a spot opens up.

Overall, whether the Lakers need another offensive player in their backcourt is a different question.

For now, it is an NBA legend announcing to the world that he is still present and willing to offer something. CP3 has shown a lot of courage to go back to basics after the infamous stint with the Clippers.

Chris Paul doesn’t want to end his career on a sour note

Chris Paul last featured in a game on December 1, 2025, when he came off the bench and recorded eight points and three assists as the Clippers lost 123-140 to the Miami Heat. Following the defeat, he was sent home, and Clippers GM Lawrence Frank informed him that he is not in their plans going forward. But since CP3 is still under contract with the Clippers, he is awaiting a decision from Frank.

Paul may either get traded to his desired destination, or there’s a possibility of him buying out the contract.

The 40-year-old star had a fallout with the Clippers because of the franchise’s horrible form during that time; also, his style of leadership clashed with the Clippers coaching staff. He used to hold the coaches, management, and players accountable after every loss, something that the team didn’t like. So they decided to end the association abruptly.

CP3 did say earlier this season that this would be his last and he would retire at the end of the campaign, but since the fallout with the Clippers, he has changed his mind. In a recent podcast, Paul shared that he doesn’t want to end his career sitting out, but he is still unsure what the future holds.

This is where the Lakers could come in. The Purple and Gold haven’t had the best of runs in recent times, as they have won only one in the last six games. They have already dropped to the sixth spot in the West with a 24-16 record. So they could benefit from Paul’s addition. It would be a path-breaking signing, but it could get their house in order.

The point guard would run the second unit and bring control. There aren’t many players better at late-game possessions, and the veteran could also address their defensive frailties with clear communication and guidance. Even playing limited minutes, CP3’s presence in the locker room could help the Lakers as they aim to elevate the roster for a title charge.